Charlie Gasparino Net Worth

What is Charlie Gasparino's net worth and salary?

BREAKING SCOOP: Charlie Gasparino is an American business journalist who has a net worth of $4 million.

Charlie Gasparino has established himself as one of the most recognizable financial journalists in American media. Known for his aggressive reporting style and extensive network of Wall Street sources, Gasparino serves as a senior correspondent for Fox Business Network, where he provides breaking news and analysis on financial markets, corporate governance, and regulatory issues. Before joining Fox in 2010, he built his reputation at CNBC, where he became known for breaking major stories during the 2008 financial crisis. His journalism career also includes notable stints at Newsweek, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Post. Beyond television appearances, Gasparino has authored several books examining Wall Street culture, including "The Sellout" and "King of the Club." His combative on-air personality and willingness to engage in heated exchanges with financial figures and fellow journalists have made him a polarizing yet influential voice in business news media.

Early Life and Education

Born Charles Gasparino in the Bronx, New York, he grew up in a working-class Italian-American family. His father worked as a construction worker, providing Gasparino with a perspective on economic issues that would later inform his journalism. Growing up in the Bronx during the 1960s and 1970s gave him firsthand experience with the economic challenges facing urban America during that period.

Gasparino attended Pace University in New York City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. He continued his education at the University of Missouri, receiving a Master's degree in journalism. This formal training, combined with his street-smart Bronx upbringing, helped shape his distinctive approach to financial reporting that blends technical knowledge with an understanding of the human factors driving market behavior.

Print Journalism Career

Gasparino began his journalism career in print media, working at several prestigious publications. At The Wall Street Journal, he covered Wall Street and white-collar crime, developing expertise in financial regulation and market misconduct. His investigative reporting on Wall Street research practices during the dot-com bubble earned him recognition and established his reputation for uncovering financial improprieties.

During his time at Newsweek, Gasparino served as a senior writer covering financial markets and corporate scandals. He also worked at The New York Post as a business reporter, further developing his distinctive voice and reporting style. These experiences in print journalism laid the foundation for his later television career, providing him with both subject matter expertise and journalistic credibility.

Throughout his print career, Gasparino cultivated a wide network of sources within financial institutions, regulatory bodies, and law enforcement agencies. This source network would become a key asset in his later breaking news coverage on television.

Television Career

Gasparino's transition to television came with a position at CNBC, where he emerged as a prominent on-air personality during the tumultuous period of the 2008 financial crisis. His aggressive reporting style and ability to break news about failing financial institutions made him a standout during this critical economic period. He became known for reporting major developments at firms like Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers, and Merrill Lynch as the crisis unfolded.

In 2010, Gasparino moved to the Fox Business Network, where he has remained as a senior correspondent. At Fox, he continues to focus on breaking news about Wall Street, corporate America, and financial regulations. His on-air segments often feature exclusive information from his extensive source network, and he regularly appears across multiple Fox News platforms to provide financial analysis.

Gasparino's television presence is characterized by a direct, sometimes confrontational style. He has engaged in on-air arguments with financial figures and fellow journalists alike, creating memorable television moments that have contributed to his public persona as a pugnacious financial watchdog.

Beyond his television work, Gasparino has written several books on Wall Street and financial markets. His works include "The Sellout," which examines the subprime mortgage crisis; "King of the Club," about former New York Stock Exchange chairman Richard Grasso; and "Bought and Paid For," which explores the relationship between Wall Street and Washington politics.

As a commentator, Gasparino maintains an active social media presence, often using platforms like Twitter to break news and share his perspectives on current financial developments. He also contributes written commentary to various publications, extending his influence beyond television.

Real Estate

In October 2004, Charlie paid $570,000 for a home in Norwalk, Connecticut. Today, this home is worth around $800,000. He also rents an apartment in New York City.