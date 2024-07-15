Cem Habib Net Worth

What is Cem Habib's Net Worth?

Cem Habib is a Turkish-British financier and businessman who has a net worth of $50 million. Cem Habib has been involved with such companies as CIS Private Equity Management, SB Capital, Cheyne Capital, and the Millburn Corporation. He gained a wider level of public recognition in 2014 when he began appearing alongside his wife Caroline Stanbury on the Bravo reality television series "Ladies of London." After 17 years together, the couple divorced in 2019.

Early Life and Education

Cem Habib was born on February 21, 1975 in Istanbul, Turkey. For his higher education, he attended American University in Washington, DC, from which he earned a BA degree in international business and a BS degree in finance.

Finance and Business Career

Habib has been involved with several financial companies over the years, and has been advising family offices around the globe since 2016. After getting his start at the alternative asset manager Millburn Corporation, he went on to become the CEO of the investment company SB Capital. Elsewhere, Habib was a partner at Cheyne Capital Management and a founding member of the hedge fund AltEdge Capital, where he served as principal and head of research. He later sat on the board of the management consulting firm Septema DMCC, served as an independent director at Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition, and became a partner at CIS Private Equity Management.

Ladies of London

In 2014, Habib became known to a wider audience when he began appearing on the Bravo reality television series "Ladies of London" alongside his wife Caroline Stanbury. His wife was among six women the show initially followed, with others including Juliet Angus, Marissa Hermer, and Annabelle Neilson. "Ladies of London" focused on the women as they balanced their personal lives with their business careers. The show ran for three seasons until 2017.

Relationship with Caroline Stanbury

Habib married businesswoman Caroline Stanbury in 2004. They had a daughter named Yasmine and twin sons named Zac and Aaron, and appeared together on the reality show "Ladies of London" when they lived in London. Habib was known for giving Stanbury lavish gifts, such as a marble sculpture of a handbag and a yellow diamond ring. The family moved to Dubai in 2016.

After 15 years of marriage and 17 years of being together, Habib and Stanbury amicably divorced in 2019, feeling they were going in different directions as people. The pair decided to maintain a co-parenting relationship and to continue having family traditions with their kids. Stanbury went on to marry footballer Sergio Carrallo in 2021.