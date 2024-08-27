What Is Carl Quintanilla's Net Worth and Salary?

Carl Quintanilla is an American journalist who has a net worth of $9 million and annual salary of $3 million. Carl Quintanilla is an Emmy-winning reporter and one of the principal anchors of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," which is broadcast live from the New York City Stock Exchange. Quintanilla was a reporter and columnist for the "Daily Camera" in Boulder (1991-1993), and he spent a summer as an editorial assistant for National Public Radio (NPR) in Washington, D.C. Between 1994 and 1999, Carl served as a staff reporter for "The Wall Street Journal," where he wrote about manufacturing, airlines, and economic issues for the newspaper's Chicago bureau. He also penned a weekly column about on-the-job trends and workplace issues for the newspaper's front page. Quintanilla then became a correspondent for several CNBC programs, such as "Business Center." In July 2011, Carl left CNBC's "Squawk Box" (which he had co-anchored since late 2005) to join the new "Squawk on the Street" anchor team. In 2014, he also began co-hosting "Squawk Alley."

Early Life

Carl Quintanilla was born on September 10, 1970, in Midland, Michigan. As a child, he wanted to be a radio DJ when he grew up. When Carl was in high school, he landed an internship at "Westword Magazine," which was based in Denver. After graduating from high school, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Colorado Boulder in 1993. From 1991 to 1993, Quintanilla worked as a columnist and reporter for the Boulder newspaper "Daily Camera." He also spent a summer in Washington D.C., where he served as an editorial assistant for NPR.

Career

In 1994, Carl began working for "The Wall Street Journal" as a staff reporter, writing for the publication's Chicago bureau on topics such as airlines, economic issues, and manufacturing. He wrote a weekly column as well, discussing on-the-job trends and workplace issues for the front page of the newspaper. Quintanilla stayed at "The Wall Street Journal" until 1999, then he moved to CNBC, where he hosted several shows, including "Business Center" and "Wake Up Call." He also served as a special correspondent for the Fox News program "Fox X-press." In 2005, Carl became a co-anchor of the CNBC business news program "Squawk Box." He hosted several CNBC documentaries, such as "Big Mac: Inside the McDonald's Empire," "The Costco Craze: Inside the Warehouse Giant," and "Vaporized: America's E-Cigarette Addiction." From 2010 to 2015, Quintanilla was a substitute anchor on "NBC Nightly News" when Lester Holt and Brian Williams were away or on assignment. He was also a substitute co-host on "Today." In July 2011, Carl left his job on "Squawk Box" to co-anchor "Squawk on the Street" with Melissa Lee and Simon Hobbs.

In mid-2014, Quintanilla became a correspondent for "HBO Real Sports." The following year, he was a moderator of a Republican Party presidential debate at his alma mater, the University of Colorado Boulder. Carl and his co-moderators, who were also from CNBC, attracted criticism for being rude to the candidates and seeming ill-prepared. Reince Priebus, the then-chairman of the Republican National Committee, said that CNBC "should be ashamed," and he stated, "One of the great things about our party is that we are able to have a dynamic exchange about which solutions will secure a prosperous future, and I will fight to ensure future debates allow for a more robust exchange." One candidate, Governor Jeb Bush, complained about being asked about fantasy football instead of important issues, and one of his aides called it "a poorly managed debate." Senator Ted Cruz stated, "The questions asked in this debate illustrate why the American people don't trust the media. This is not a cage match."

Personal Life

Carl married former MSNBC and CNBC producer Judy Chung on June 17, 2005, and they welcomed twin daughters Lily Anna and Ava Jane on June 17, 2009. After leaving her job as a producer, Chung began working as a product manager for the fashion company Ralph Lauren. In a 2013 interview with "Business Insider," Quintanilla said that his favorite TV show was "Mad Men," and when he was asked about what types of music he likes, he answered, "Jazz. All things '80s. And increasingly, anything by Ke$ha."

Awards and Nominations

Carl has earned seven News & Documentary Emmy Award nominations, winning for Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Regularly Scheduled Newscast for "Hurricane Katrina: Moment of Crisis" on "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt" in 2006. That year he was also nominated for Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a News Magazine for "Katrina: Devastation in the Gulf" on "Dateline NBC," Best Story in a Regularly Scheduled Newscast for "Hurricane Katrina: The Flood" and "Hurricane Katrina: Moment of Crisis" on "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," and Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Regularly Scheduled Newscast for "Hurricane Katrina: The Day After" and "Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time" on "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt." In 2013, Quintanilla received a nomination for Outstanding Business and Economic Reporting – Long Form for the "CNBC Documentaries" episode "The Costco Craze: Inside the Warehouse Giant." Carl's Hurricane Katrina coverage also earned him a Peabody Award, Edward R. Murrow Award, and DuPont Award.

Real Estate

In 2017, Quintanilla and Chung bought a 4,269-square-foot home in the Bridgehampton area of the Hamptons. The seven-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom estate sits on a .96-acre lot, and the couple reportedly paid $3.2 million for the home.