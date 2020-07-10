Barry Rosenstein net worth: Barry Rosenstein is an American hedge fund manager who has a net worth of $1.3 billion. He is best known for being the founder of JANA Partners LLC.

Barry Rosenstein was born in 1960. He graduated from Lehigh University and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He worked for Merrill Lynch & Co in the investment banking and merger departments. Rosenstein worked with corporate raider Asher Edelman during the 1980s. He founded the world's largest car salvage company Copart, Inc. and led private equity firm Sagaponack Partners. He founded JANA Partners in 2001 with $35 million. He and several partners were the second largest shareholders in Whole Foods at 8.8% and were the second largest shareholders in the company behind The Vanguard Group. Rosenstein made about $300 million from the merger with Amazon. Barry Rosenstein is on the board of trustees at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Brown University, and 92nd Street Y.

Real Estate: In May 2014 Barry shocked the real estate world when he set the US record for most-expensive home sale ever (up to that point). He paid $147 million for a single 18-acre property in the Hamptons.