Andrew Ross Sorkin Net Worth:

What is Andrew Ross Sorkin's Net Worth?

Andrew Ross Sorkin is an award-winning American journalist and author who has a net worth of $12 million. He first became nationally known for publishing the book "Too Big to Fail" in 2009, which was eventually adapted into a film by HBO. Sorkin served as co-producer for this movie. In addition, Andrew is known for co-producing "Billions," a TV series broadcast by Showtime. Outside of these achievements, Sorkin serves as a financial columnist for "The New York Times." In addition, he co-anchors "Squawk Box" on CNBC. Finally, he founded the financial new service DealBook, which is currently published by "The New York Times." Sorkin serves as the editor of DealBook, which is best described as a daily e-newsletter. Finally, Andrew is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Sorkin began his career even before graduating from Cornell University, as he had produced a vast number of articles for "The New York Times" before earning his degree. He then went on to write for publications like "Business Week" and "The Times in London" during the 90s. His famous book "Too Big to Fail" focuses on the factors surrounding the 2008 financial crash, particularly in regards to how it was handled by the now-defunct Lehman Brothers.

Over the course of his career, Andrew has won several awards and honors, including the Gerald Loeb Award for Best Business Book, and the Financial Times and Goldman Sachs Business Book of the Year Award. In 2005 and 2006, he won two consecutive Society of American Business Editors and Writers Awards. In 2007, he was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. Various organizations have referred to Sorkin as one of the "most influential journalists in the world." He is also considered one of the most influential people within the Jewish community.

Early Life

Andrew Ross Sorkin was born on February 19th of 1977 in New York City. Raised in a Jewish household by a playwright and a partner at a notable New York law firm, Sorkin was heavily involved in journalism from a very early age. After graduating from high school in 1995, he attended Cornell University's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Even while earning his Bachelor of Science degree in communications by 1999, Sorkin was contributing to "The New York Times" as a student intern. In fact, he had become a student intern much earlier, during his senior year at high school. During his college years, he also joined the Sigma Phi fraternity and eventually became the vice president.

Career

By the time Sorkin had graduated from university, he had already published 71 articles as a student intern for "The New York Times." Although he first focused on media and technology articles, he eventually branched out and began focusing on business-related articles. In 1996, he spent a summer interning at "Businessweek." He also spent time working in London before graduating, publishing articles on European business and technology.

By 1999, he had been named a full-time employee at "The New York Times," serving as the paper's chief mergers and acquisitions reporter. He eventually relocated from London back to New York and continues to carry out this role to this day. In 2001, he created a daily financial report called DealBook, which continues to be published by "The New York Times."

Over the next few years, Sorkin wrote articles on business and financial news, covering many notable mergers and acquisitions. These include Chase's acquisition of JP Morgan, Vodafone's hostile takeover of Mannesmann, and IBM selling its PC business to Lenovo. When the 2008 financial crisis hit Wall Street in 2008, Andrew covered the story closely. He focused particularly on the collapse of financial giants such as Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers, and these topics would later form the basis for his well-known book, "Too Big to Fail."

"Too Big to Fail" was published in 2009 to widespread critical acclaim. It was later adapted into a television film by HBO and was first aired in 2011. Sorkin himself co-produced the film and even booked a brief cameo role as a reporter. Later, he co-created the show "Billions," which focuses on the exploits of US Attorney Preet Bharara and first aired in 2016.

Relationships

Andrew Sorkin married his wife Pilar in 2007. They have had three children over the course of their relationship, the youngest of whom was born in 2017.

Medical Conditions

Andrew Sorkin suffers from coloboma in his left eye. This is essentially a hole in the structure of the eye, and it can sometimes make Sorkin appear as if his two eyes are different colors.

Real Estate

In 2017, it was reported that Sorkin had sold his co-op in Manhattan for $3.25 million. This represented a profit of approximately 40%, as he had originally purchased the home in 2010 for a relatively meager sum of $2.315 million. It's worth noting that Sorkin seems to have taken full advantage of the housing market's slump after the 2008 crash that he focused on so heavily during his journalism career.

The three-bedroom home is situated on the fourth floor of a building in the Upper West Side, and it features 10-foot ceilings. The 14-story building was originally designed by well-known architect Emery Roth, and it was built all the way back in 1925. It was also reported that Sorkin had "upgraded" a few months prior, purchasing another co-op on the West Side for $4.25 million, this time buying on the sixth floor.