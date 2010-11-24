Sol Kerzner net worth: Solomon Kerzner is a South African Businessman who has a net worth of $600 million. Solomon Kerzner has earned his net worth as Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kerzner International Holdings Limited. He runs one of the most successful hotel chains in South Africa. He was born in Troyeville, Johannesburg, on August 23, 1935 and he is the youngest of four siblings. His parents were Jewish Russian immigrants, as his family started a chain of Hotels. He attended the University of Witwatersrand, more commonly known as Wits University, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Solomon graduated as a Chartered Accountant, and worked for one of Durban's largest accountancy firms, where he was named a junior partner at the age of 25. He later went on to take over the day to day operation of running the families hotel business.

He created the most successful hotel group in South Africa, Sun International. His career in hospitality began in 1962 and spans more than 45 years in the resort industry. His long successful career has played a pivotal role in the development of the tourism industries of South Africa, Mauritius, The Maldives, Dubai, and The Bahamas. His first purchase was the Astra Hotel in Durban. After he turned this hotel into a success, he went on to build South Africa's first five star graded hotel, in a village north of Durban. This resort, which opened in December 1964, was named the Beverly Hills Hotel. Kerzner has been married 4 times. He is currently married to Heather Kerzner née Murphy, he has 7 children, 2 sons, (1 deceased), 3 daughters, 1 stepdaughter and 1 stepson.

One of Kerzner's biggest accomplishments came about in 1979, with the development of Sun City, the most ambitious resort project in Africa. During the next ten years he built four hotels, a man-made lake, two Gary Player golf courses and a 6,000-seat multi-purpose entertainment arena. Many superstars have performed in the arena, including Frank Sinatra, Liza Minnelli and Shirley Bassey. The massive arena has also been the host of many World Title fights, promoted by Bob Arum's Top Rank organization. In 1994, after the first democratic elections took place in South Africa, Kerzner was asked to arrange the VIP function at the Presidential Inauguration. This request came from incumbent President, Nelson Mandela. This major event had approximately 1,000 people in attendance, including many of the world's leaders and Heads-of-State. Later that same year, Kerzner purchased the Paradise Island Resort in The Bahamas, which was in bankruptcy at the time. This was his first business deal outside of Africa. In 1996, Kerzner opened Mohegan Sun casino, in Connecticut. The casino was a huge success. About a year later he moved on to the second part of this project, which included a 1,200 room hotel. Today it is one of the largest gaming and entertainment complexes in the United States. Kerzner has received many awards, including the HSMAI (Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International,) Albert E. Koehl Lifetime Achievement Award, Lifetime Achievement Award – Variety Club Property Awards and Hospitality Innovator Award. He won all of them in 2010.