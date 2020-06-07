Virgil Abloh net worth and salary: Virgil Abloh is an American fashion designer, artist, and DJ who has a net worth of $10 million. He is known for being an influential fashion director and his label Off-White. He became the artistic director of Louis Vuitton in 2018. He is one of Kanye West's former creative directors. His salary at Louis Vuitton is $3 million per year.

Virgil Abloh was born in Rockford, Illinois in September 1980. He founded his Milan-based fashion label Off-White in 2003 and serves as the chief executive officer. Abloh is the first American of African descent to serve as artistic director at a French luxury fashion house., serving in the role for Louis Vuitton's menswear collection starting in 2018. He started out in the business as an intern at Fendi with Kanye West. He was listed as one of the most 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2018. He showed his first collection for Louis Vuitton in 2018 at the Men's Fashion Week in Paris. Virgil Abloh was appointed to the board of directors of The Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2019.