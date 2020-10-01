Vince Camuto net worth: Vince Camuto was an American footwear designer and businessman who had a net worth of $700 million. He was best known for co-founding the women's fashion brand Nine West.

Vince Camuto was born in New York, New York in June 1936 and passed away in January 2015. Nine West was sold to Jones Apparel Group for $900 million in 1999 and Camuto became the CEO and Chief Creative Officer of Camuto Group which produced the Jessica Simpson brand. Camuto was acquired by Authentic Brands Group in 2018. He met shoe industry professional Jack Fisher in 1968 on an airplane and the pair went into business together. In 1977 they formed Fisher Camuto which was the forerunner of Nine West Group. Vince Camuto and his wife Louise formed Camuto Group in 2001. The brand was said to be worth $1 billion in 2014.

Vince Camuto passed away on January 21, 2015 at 78 years old from prostate cancer. He was married to his wife Louise from 1992 until his death.

Real Estate: Vince's primary home at the time of his death was a 23-acre estate in Greenwich, Connecticut he named "Chateau Ridge". The property features a 16,000 square-foot European-castle-like mansion. The home's annual property tax bill comes to at least $130,000. In 2020 the home was listed for auction with an opening bid of $25 million.

In 2005 Vince and his wife paid $35 million for an estate in the Hamptons. They bought the property from the sisters of the Order of St. Dominic, which had owned it since 1931. In 2018, Vince's widow sold the estate for just under $50 million.