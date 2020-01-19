Todd Howard Net Worth

How much is Todd Howard Worth?

in Richest BusinessmenDesigners
Todd Howard net worth:
$10 Million

Todd Howard net worth: Todd Howard is an American video game designer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $10 million. Todd Howard was born in Lower Macungie Township, Pennsylvania. He is the director and executive producer for Bethesda Game Studios and led the development of the video game series Fallout and The Elder Scrolls. He graduated from the College of William & Mary and then began working for a small game company in Yorktown, Virginia. He was recruited by Bethesda Softworks in 1994 and first worked on the game The Terminator: Future Shock in 1995 and then worked on SkyNET and The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall. Howard's first time as a project leader was on The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard in 1998. He has also worked on the video games The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, The Elder Scrolls III: Bloodmoon, The Elder Scrolls Travels: Shadowkey, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, The Elder Scrolls IV: Shivering Isles, Fallout 3, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout Shelter, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76.

Todd Howard Net Worth

Net Worth:$10 Million
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion