Todd Howard net worth: Todd Howard is an American video game designer, director, and producer who has a net worth of $10 million. Todd Howard was born in Lower Macungie Township, Pennsylvania. He is the director and executive producer for Bethesda Game Studios and led the development of the video game series Fallout and The Elder Scrolls. He graduated from the College of William & Mary and then began working for a small game company in Yorktown, Virginia. He was recruited by Bethesda Softworks in 1994 and first worked on the game The Terminator: Future Shock in 1995 and then worked on SkyNET and The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall. Howard's first time as a project leader was on The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard in 1998. He has also worked on the video games The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, The Elder Scrolls III: Bloodmoon, The Elder Scrolls Travels: Shadowkey, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, The Elder Scrolls IV: Shivering Isles, Fallout 3, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout Shelter, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76.