Tina Simpson Net Worth:

What Is Tina Simpson's Net Worth?

Tina Simpson is an American entrepreneur who has a net worth of $20 million. Tina is the mother of Ashlee Simpson and Jessica Simpson, who both launched successful singing careers and starred on reality television shows.

Tina and Jessica co-founded the fashion line The Jessica Simpson Collection in 2005, and a decade later, the company hit $1 billion in sales.

Tina has appeared on several TV series, including "Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica" (2003–2005), "The Ashlee Simpson Show" (2004–2005), and "Ashlee+Evan" (2018).

Early Life

Tina Simpson was born Tina Ann Drew on January 18, 1960, in Waco, Texas. Tina is the daughter of Dorothy Jean and Acy Edward Drew Jr., and she has a sister named Connie.

Career

In order to support Jessica's burgeoning career, the Simpson family moved from Abilene, Texas, to Los Angeles in 1999. Tina became Jessica's stylist, and in 2005, they launched The Jessica Simpson Collection, which started out as a footwear collaboration with Vince Camuto, the founder of Nine West. The Jessica Simpson Collection has branched out into clothing, accessories, swimwear, and home decor, and within five years, 650 department stores were carrying the company's products.

In 2015, Sequential Brands Group Inc. became a majority shareholder in the company, and Tina and Jessica owned a 37.5% stake. Sequential filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August 2021, and as of October 2021, Tina and Jessica have complete ownership of the company. Tina said of the news, "For all of our hard-working, talented, amazing licensing partners, to know Jessica is at the helm gives them strength and belief in the future. And for Jessica to regain control of her namesake brand, it allows her and I, alongside our amazing team, licensing and retail partners to build the legacy brand to carry on to her children and family." The duo paid $65 million for Sequential's 62.5% stake in the company. Jessica is CEO of the company, and Tina serves as president. After taking control of the company, the duo revealed that they were planning to expand into health and wellness, skincare, furniture, and more.

Personal Life

Tina married Joe Simpson on August 19, 1978, and they welcomed daughters Jessica (born July 10, 1980) and Ashlee (born October 3, 1984) before divorcing in 2013. Joe was a youth pastor at the time of the wedding, and he later became Jessica and Ashlee's manager.

When Tina filed for divorce, rumors emerged that Joe had come out as gay to his family and was involved with a 21-year-old model, but a rep for the family stated, "It's an amicable split and there is no third party involved. Any other related allegations are completely false."

In June 2014, Tina became engaged to Jon Goldstein, the owner of Johnny Appleseed Landscaping Company, after two years of dating. Simpson is the grandmother of Bronx Mowgli Wentz, Jagger Snow Ross, and Ziggy Blu Ross (Ashlee's children with Pete Wentz and Evan Ross, respectively) and Maxwell Drew, Ace Knute, and Birdie Mae Johnson (Jessica's children with Eric Johnson).