Shannon Beador Net Worth:

What Is Shannon Beador's Net Worth?

Shannon Beador is an American reality television personality who has a net worth of $20 million. Beador is best known for being a cast member on the Bravo reality series "The Real Housewives of Orange County," which she began starring on in 2014. Shannon is the ex-wife of David Beador, who owns a highly successful construction company called Beador Construction, Inc. that reportedly has an annual revenue of $13 million. Shannon started her own business, Real for Real Cuisine, in 2018, and she has appeared as herself on the TV series "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce" (2015) and "Ex-Housewife" (2019).

Early Life

Shannon Beador was born Shannon Storms on March 24, 1964, in Southern California. She grew up in Bel-Air and attended high school in Rancho Santa Fe in San Diego. After graduation, Shannon earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Southern California.

Career

Beador joined the cast of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" in 2014 during the show's ninth season, and she has appeared in more than 140 episodes as of this writing. In June 2021, it was confirmed that Shannon would be returning for season 16. Beador has also appeared on the television series "What's Up Orange County," "Home & Family," "FabLife," "Steve Harvey," "Hollywood Today Live," "Flipping Out," "Then and Now with Andy Cohen," "The Talk," and "Watch What Happens: Live." In 2018, Shannon launched Real for Real Cuisine to bring "quality, affordable, and healthy products to the market." That year Real For Real Cuisine veggie burgers were nominated for a QVC Customer Food Choice Award for Best Burger. Besides providing healthy meals, Real for Real also sells a "delicious, healthy, and effective immunity tincture" called Lemon-Aid Daily as well as Mineral-Aid Nightly capsules, which are described as a "nightly dose of intelligent restoration." According to the company's website, Beador has always been interested in holistic products and has been fascinated by the idea of maintaining her health with the use of natural remedies.

Personal Life

Shannon married David Beador on September 16, 2000, and they welcomed daughter Sophie on June 26, 2002, and twins Adeline and Stella on June 15, 2004. During Shannon's first season of "Real Housewives," her marriage hit a bit of a rough patch as she and David worked through their issues in front of the camera while raising three children and managing their lives. Shannon filed for divorce in December 2017 after 17 years of marriage. David reportedly had an eight-month affair with a woman named Nicole McMackin during the marriage. The divorce was finalized in April 2019, and the former couple agreed to joint custody of their daughters. Their settlement also stated that David would pay Shannon a sum of $1.4 million as well as $2,935 in monthly child support and $7,065 in monthly spousal support. ​In October 2020, Shannon said of the divorce, "As far as co-parenting, it's not really happening and that's a shame for me. Because I've moved on, he's moved on and I wish him all the happiness, but I want to be able to communicate about our kids." During a 2016 "Real Housewives" reunion, star Vicki Gunvalson alleged that David had physically abused Shannon in the past, but Shannon denied the claims, stating, "You are horrible. You need to stop right now. I would never stay in a marriage if I were beat up. I would never teach that to my children."

After David remarried, he refused to let daughters Adeline and Stella continue to appear on "Real Housewives" over fears that his new wife, Lesley, would be mentioned on the series. Shannon filed an emergency court order, writing that David "is not interested in communicating with me about anything, including resolving this matter…I reach out to discuss various issues about co-parenting, safety and rule enforcing. He never responds." She went on to say that the twins had been living exclusively with her since March 2021 and that they were excited to film the new season of the show. The court document also stated that David will "typically indicate that he is fine with the girls filming. But then he will place ridiculous and unattainable demands on the production company, network and parent company must adhere to, oftentimes seeking compensation, and all the while threatening litigation for failure to meet those demands." A judge ruled in Shannon's favor, and she agreed to pay David's legal fees of $6,938.

In June 2019, Beador began a relationship with John Janssen, a fellow USC graduate and divorced father of three who is a partner at an insurance firm. In July 2020, Shannon and her daughters were diagnosed with COVID-19, which she described as feeling like "being hit by a truck." Beador suffers from a lung condition called bronchiectasis, and she spoke about it in a 2016 Bravo blog post, writing, "It is basically permanent damage to bronchial tubes that have resulted from at least 16 bouts of pneumonia. I cough 24/7 and can get lung infections with the snap of a finger."

Real Estate

In 2012, Shannon and David moved into a 13,306 square foot mansion that was built with nontoxic materials. They put the eco-friendly seven-bedroom, 10.5-bathroom home on the market for nearly $16 million in 2013, then relisted it for $10.898 million in February 2016. Here's a video tour of the home:

The four-story estate sold for $9.05 million two months later, and it includes an indoor basketball court, elevator, children's tea room, and piano room. The property also features a guest house, putting green, and swimming pool.