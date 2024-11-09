What Is Rebecca Minkoff's Net Worth?

Rebecca Minkoff is an American fashion designer and reality television personality who has a net worth of $10 million.

Rebecca Minkoff co-founded her eponymous fashion brand in 2005. She sold the brand in February 2022 to Sunrise Brands for somewhere between $13 and $19 million.

The brand currently has over a dozen retail stores in the United States and Asia and is sold in more than 900 stores around the world. Rebecca has also appeared on reality television shows such as "Project Runway All Stars" and "The Real Housewives of New York City." In 2021, she published the book "Fearless: The New Rules for Unlocking Creativity, Courage, and Success."

Early Life

Rebecca Minkoff was born Rebecca Aliza Minkoff on December 11, 1980, in San Francisco, California. Rebecca comes from a Jewish family, and she was also raised in the Church of Scientology. She has a brother named Uri, and the siblings co-founded the Rebecca Minkoff fashion brand together. Rebecca worked in her high school's costume department, and at the age of 18, she moved to New York City after landing an internship with designer Craig Taylor.

Career

Rebecca began designing clothes in 2001 and gained national recognition when actress Jenna Elfman appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" wearing an "I Love New York" shirt that Minkoff designed. In 2005, Rebecca and her brother, Uri, co-founded the Rebecca Minkoff fashion brand, which went on to be distributed in more than 900 stores. That year, she also designed her first handbag, and in 2009, she released her first ready-to-wear collection. In 2018, the company announced that it would no longer participate in New York Fashion Week and instead focused on RM Superwomen, a new project related to the 2018 Women's March that encouraged women to be courageous.

Rebecca's designs have been worn by celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Keira Knightley, and Ashley Greene. Minkoff has appeared on several television shows, including "Good Morning America," "Fashion Police," "Tamron Hall," and "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," and she has served as a guest judge, fashion designer, and mentor on "Project Runway All Stars." In 2024, she began appearing on the Bravo reality series "The Real Housewives of New York City." Minkoff is the author of the 2021 book "Fearless: The New Rules for Unlocking Creativity, Courage, and Success," and she told "People" magazine, "I wrote this book because on my journey, I've come to the end of the road many times and was not sure what path to take. I want to give others insight into how to make their own path and create a successful future."

At one point, the brand was reportedly generating $100 million in gross revenue. Unfortunately, the pandemic hit the brand hard and in February 2022, Rebecca sold her company to Sunrise Brands for between $13 and $19 million.

Personal Life

Rebecca married actor and director Gavin Bellour in Tuscany, Italy, in 2009. The couple later had a second ceremony at New York City Hall. Bellour has appeared in films such as "The Last International Playboy" and "Café" and has guest-starred on "Gilmore Girls," "Rescue Me," "How to Make It in America," "Army Wives," and "Royal Pains." Rebecca and Gavin have four children, Luca, Bowie, Nico, and Leonardo.

Awards and Honors

In 2009, "New York Moves" included Minkoff on its list of "Power Women," and in 2010, she became a member of The Council of Fashion Designers of America. In 2011, she won the Accessories Council's Breakthrough Designer Award, and she was a finalist for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2013. In 2015, the Rebecca Minkoff brand won Fashion 2.0 Awards for Top Innovator and Best Interactive Retail.

Real Estate

In June 2021, Rebecca paid $2.25 million for a 2,000-square-foot apartment in Brooklyn.