Olivia Blois Sharpe Net Worth

Olivia Blois Sharpe is an American makeup artist who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Olivia Blois Sharpe is known for being a cast member of the popular Style Network show, "Jerseylicious," which aired five seasons between 2010 and 2013. The reality television series followed the employees of the Gatsby Salon, a hair salon in Green Brook, New Jersey. Olivia Blois Sharpe worked for the Anthony Roberts Salon, and then moved to The Gatsby Salon, and finally, The Glam Fairy.

Early Life

Sharpe was born on September 13, 1987 in Montville, New Jersey. She attended Montville Township High School and, after graduating, enrolled at the County College of Morris. Before finishing her studies, she decided to go to beauty school and enrolled at the Christine Valmy International School of Beauty from where she graduated.

Career

In 2010, Sharpe was cast on "Jerseylicious" on the Style Network. The show became the network's most popular program. It follows the lives of the workers at The Gatsby Salon in Green Brook, New Jersey. Sharpe was hired as an employee at the salon during the first season of the show. She had previously worked at Anthony Roberts Salon. She remained on "Jerseylicious" for five seasons until the series ended in 2013 after the Style Network became the Esquire Network.

After the show ended, Sharpe opened her own salon. She also created her own fashion brand which she named Two Virgos. She promoted her brand and salon across her social media accounts. Her Instagram account is popular and she posts content about her professional and personal life on the account. She additionally posts often about fitness and working out.

Sharpe has appeared in a few shorts and films throughout her career. In 2016, she appeared in "Numb" as the character of Maddie. The following year, she appeared in "Just Sing" as the character of Kelsey. The same year, she also appeared in the short film "Wilde Eastern" as Rose Smith.

In addition to beauty and fashion, Sharpe is interested in music. She plays the drums and has recorded with the songwriter and producer, Bill Brandt. She also enjoys event planning and was working as an event coordinator for Bryant Park's holiday season in New York City in September of 2022.

Personal Life

During the filming of "Jerseylicious," Sharpe was in a relationship with Lorenzo Gangala. Lorenze Gangala, who was a regular cast member through Season 3, at one point attempted to sell a sex tape the pair shot before they began working on the series. He had been offered $100,000 for it, but releasing the tape requires Ms. Sharpe's signature, which she has refused to give, repeatedly.

She later dated Mike Aktari. In 2017, after the two were no longer dating, Aktari was found dead in his Long Island home at the age of 28. Sharpe posted a tribute to Aktari on her social media account honoring his life, though the two had long since broken up.