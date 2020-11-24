Neil Lane Net Worth

Neil Lane net worth: Neil Lane is an American jewelry designer who has a net worth of $20 million. He is best known for supplying the rings for the reality TV series The Bachelor.

Neil Lane was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1960. He moved to Paris after college before relocating to Los Angeles, California. He created pieces of jewelry for celebrities such as Renee Zellweger, Jennifer Hudson, and Reese Witherspoon and for award including the Golden Globes and Oscars.  Partnered with DeBeers LVMH to launch a store on Rodeo Drive. He partnered with Kay Jewelers in 2010 to launch a bridal collection called Neil Lane Bridal. He is known for designing engagement rings for the reality television series The Bachelor and has been referred to as the ring prince. Lane has also designed pieces of jewelry for Barbra Streisand, Angelina Jolie, Elizabeth Taylor, Charlize Theron, and Demi Moore. His flagship store is located in the Melrose Place district.

