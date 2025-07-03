What is Nats Getty's net worth?

Nats Getty is an American model, socialite, designer, artist, and LGBTQ rights activist who has a net worth of $30 million. Born into the Getty oil dynasty, Nats Getty is an heir to the family fortune yet has made a name in his own right through artistic ventures and social activism. Getty founded the fashion label "Strike Oil", reflecting his edgy, gender-fluid style and philanthropic spirit. As part of a prominent family, he has leveraged his platform to support LGBTQ+ causes and increase visibility for the community. His life and career span the worlds of art, fashion, and activism, all while navigating a public journey of personal identity.

Early Life

He was born female as Natalia Williams, the daughter of Justin Williams and Ariadne Getty. Ariadne is a granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, who became the richest person in the world in the 1960s and 1970s by securing the rights to all of Saudi Arabia's oil in 1949.

From a young age, Getty's personal identity journey has unfolded in the public eye. As a teenager, he came out to his family as gay, receiving strong support. In January 2021, he announced that he is transgender, initially coming out as non-binary and undergoing top surgery as part of his transition. Later that year, he shared that he identifies as a trans man and now uses he/him pronouns. This openness about his authentic self has further solidified Nats Getty as a role model within the LGBTQ+ community, as he continues to use his platform to encourage others to live authentically.

He spent his early childhood in Santa Monica and later attended boarding school in Oxford, England. Growing up surrounded by wealth, art, and philanthropy, Nats developed a passion for creativity and social causes from an early age. He has one sibling, August Getty, who is also a fashion designer, and the two were raised closely within the family's vibrant, unconventional environment.

Career and Business Ventures

Forging his own path in the creative world, Nats Getty established himself as a fashion designer, model, and entrepreneur. He launched "Strike Oil", a unisex streetwear brand named in homage to his family's oil heritage, merging art with fashion in bold, androgynous designs. Getty has also worked as a model, appearing in campaigns and runway shows – including those for his brother's couture line. He even ventured into filmmaking by directing and starring in an avant-garde short film titled "Smoking Solitary" (2014). Through these ventures, Getty demonstrated a dedication to self-expression and built a career distinct from his family's oil legacy.

Activism and Philanthropy

Getty has been actively involved in philanthropic efforts, particularly supporting LGBTQ+ causes. Alongside his mother and brother, he helped fund and build new facilities for the Los Angeles LGBT Center to benefit the community. He also collaborates with GLAAD and is active in the Ariadne Getty Foundation, which supports LGBTQ organizations worldwide. Often, Nats uses art and fashion as a vehicle for advocacy – for example, he commissioned a mural to honor victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, and he created charity apparel through "Strike Oil" to support causes like Black Lives Matter and local food banks. By leveraging his resources and voice, Getty consistently champions equality and queer visibility.

Personal Life and Identity

Nats Getty gained public attention through his relationship with Canadian YouTuber and model Gigi Gorgeous. The pair began dating in 2016 and married in July 2019 in Montecito, California. They lived together in Los Angeles at a Toluca Lake mansion that Getty's mother had purchased in 2015 from Miley Cyrus for $6 million.

After nearly six years together, the couple amicably announced their separation and filed for divorce in 2025.