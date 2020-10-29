Moriah Elizabeth net worth: Moriah Elizabeth is an American YouTube personality who has a net worth of $500 thousand. She is best known for her self-titled YouTube channel.

Moriah Elizabeth joined YouTube in 2010 and has more than five million followers. She authored the books Create This Book and Create This Bok 2. Elizabeth has invented several words which have been listed on Urban Dictionary. She is popular for her YouTube series Squishy Makeovers: Fixing Your Squishies. Moriah married her husband Jordan at the age of 19. She has collaborated with other artists including Nerdecrafter and ChloeRoseArt. Moriah Elizabeth also has more than 400 thousand followers on her Instagram.