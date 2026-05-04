What is Lori Bernier's net worth?

Lori Bernier is an American storage auction buyer, entrepreneur, and reality television personality who has a net worth of $1 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband of many years, Brandon Bernier.

Lori Brenier is best known for starring on TruTV's "Storage Hunters" with her husband, Brandon Bernier. Together, the couple became known as "Team Brandori," a competitive husband-and-wife duo that helped make the show one of TruTV's most recognizable reality formats of the early 2010s. Lori stood out because she was not simply a sidekick to Brandon. Before entering the storage-auction business, she worked in banking and finance, and that background became part of her value as a buyer. On the show, she was often portrayed as the financial strategist of the partnership, the person calculating risk, resale value, and profit potential while Brandon brought a more forceful bidding style. The combination made them memorable television personalities, but it also reflected a real business partnership that existed before the cameras. Lori and Brandon spent years buying abandoned storage units, liquidating inventory, and building their company Beantown Bidders.

Early Life

Lori Bernier was born and raised in Natick, Massachusetts. She attended Joseph P. Keefe Technical High School, where she met Brandon Bernier. The two became high school sweethearts and eventually built both a marriage and a business together.

Before becoming known for storage auctions, Lori followed a more traditional professional path. She worked in banking and finance, a background that later proved useful when she entered the auction business. Storage buying can look chaotic from the outside, but successful buyers need to make fast financial decisions. Lori's experience with numbers, risk, and budgeting helped shape the way she approached the business.

Marriage and Beantown Bidders

Lori married Brandon Bernier in 1997. Brandon had been involved in storage auctions since his teenage years, and he eventually convinced Lori that the business could provide a better opportunity than her corporate job. She left banking and joined him full-time.

The couple formed Beantown Bidders and spent years buying and reselling contents from abandoned storage units in New England. The work was physical, unpredictable, and high-risk. A buyer might spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on a unit after only a brief look from the doorway. Profit depended on knowing how to identify value quickly and how to resell merchandise efficiently.

Lori's role in the business was significant. She helped evaluate units, track costs, estimate resale prices, and keep the operation from becoming reckless. That financial discipline became a major part of her television persona.

Move to California

Around 2009, Lori and Brandon moved from the Boston area to California's Santa Clarita Valley. The relocation gave them access to a much larger storage-auction market. Southern California's population, wealth, and entertainment-industry proximity meant that abandoned units sometimes contained more unusual or valuable merchandise than buyers might find elsewhere.

The move also brought them closer to reality television production at the right time. Storage-auction shows had become popular, and producers were looking for real buyers with distinctive personalities. Lori and Brandon had both.

Storage Hunters

Lori became a reality television personality in 2011 when "Storage Hunters" premiered on TruTV. The series followed buyers competing for abandoned storage units, often turning the auction process into an intense mix of gambling, rivalry, and personality conflict.

As part of "Team Brandori," Lori became one of the show's central figures. She was known for her sharp comments, competitive instincts, and willingness to challenge other bidders. Her dynamic with Brandon was a major part of the show. He often pushed aggressively, while she assessed whether a unit was actually worth the money. Their arguments, strategy sessions, and bidding wars helped drive the series.

"Storage Hunters" aired in the United States from 2011 to 2013. The show ran for three U.S. seasons and made Lori one of the more recognizable women in the storage-auction reality-TV genre.

UK Popularity and Later Career

Although "Storage Hunters" ended in the United States after its third season, it found a second audience in the United Kingdom on the channel Dave. Lori and Brandon became cult favorites with British viewers, and the couple traveled to the UK for fan events and paid appearances.

In 2016, Lori and Brandon starred in and executive produced a pilot called "Bid Big." The show would have followed them as they traveled the country searching for valuable finds at storage auctions, but it did not become a full series.