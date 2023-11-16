Info Category: Richest Business › Designers Net Worth: $4 Million Date of Birth: Sep 23, 1967 (56 years old) Place of Birth: Chicago Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.69 m) Profession: Actor, Fashion designer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare LisaRaye McCoy's Net Worth

What is LisaRaye McCoy's net worth?

LisaRaye McCoy is an American fashion designer and actress who has a net worth of $4 million. LisaRaye McCoy first gained major attention for her role in the 1998 film "The Players Club," directed by Ice Cube, where she played Diamond, a college student turned exotic dancer. This role, marking her debut as a lead actress, was critically acclaimed and established her as a talent to watch in Hollywood.

LisaRaye's television career is highlighted by her role as Neesee James in the sitcom "All of Us," which aired from 2003 to 2007. Her portrayal of a loving but strong-willed ex-wife and mother showcased her range as an actress, earning her a loyal fan base. Following this, she starred in the VH1 romantic comedy series "Single Ladies," further cementing her status in the entertainment industry.

In addition to her acting career, LisaRaye is known for her entrepreneurial ventures. She has launched her own fashion line, specializing in jeans, and has been involved in various business endeavors. Her sense of style and elegance has made her a fashion icon, often celebrated for her chic and sophisticated wardrobe.

As we detail later in this article, from 2006 to 2008. LisaRaye was married to a Turks and Caicos politician named Michael Misick. Misick served as the island country's first Premier from 2006 to 2009, which made LisaRaye somewhat of the First Lady of Turks and Caicos during those years. Unfortunately, Michael resigned in December 2009 amid allegations of massive corruption. He was arrested in 2011 and is still awaiting trial more than a decade later. Much more on this situation at the end of this article.

Career

McCoy-Misick was born in Chicago, Illinois, on September 23, 1967. She is the daughter of a businessman and professional model and is of Native American & Irish descent.

Her early work included modest roles in low-budget films and music videos, which provided a platform for her to develop her craft and gain exposure. Her breakthrough came with her starring role in the 1998 film "The Players Club," directed by Ice Cube, where she portrayed Diamond, a struggling college student who turns to exotic dancing to pay her tuition. Her performance in this role was both compelling and nuanced, earning critical acclaim and establishing her as a rising star in Hollywood.

This success led to more significant opportunities for LisaRaye. She secured roles in various films, including "The Wood" (1999) and "All About the Benjamins" (2002), showcasing her versatility as an actress. Her charismatic screen presence and ability to bring depth to her characters garnered her a growing fan base and further recognition in the industry.

In television, LisaRaye's most notable role was in the sitcom "All of Us," which aired from 2003 to 2007. As Neesee James, the ex-wife of the main character, she portrayed a strong, independent woman, adding a layer of complexity to the show's dynamic. This role solidified her status as a talented actress capable of delivering performances that resonate with audiences.

Following "All of Us," LisaRaye starred in the VH1 romantic comedy series "Single Ladies," further cementing her status as a leading lady in television. Her role in this series, which ran from 2011 to 2015, was a testament to her continued appeal and ability to adapt to different genres and styles.

Entrepreneurial Endeavors

In 2011 LisaRaye she launched a jean collection "The LisaRaye Collection" in partnership with PZI Jeans. This jean contours the body of a woman with curves, her motto, "For the Curvy Woman in You." That same summer, she launched her hair line, "LisaRaye Glamour" which is 100% Indian hair and comes in weaves, extensions and wigs. LisaRaye McCoy-Misick was born on September 27, 1967 in Chicago, Illinois.

Personal Life

LisaRaye has a daughter named Kai Morae Pace who was born in 1989 from her relationship with a man named Kenji Pace.

From 1992 to 1994 LisaRaye was married to NFL player Tony Martin.

Michael Misick Marriage

In April 2006 LisaRaye married a politician from Turks and Caicos named Michael Misick. They divorced in 2008. Misick served as the seventh Chief Minister of Turks and Caicos from 2003 to 2006 and then the first Premier of Turks and Caicos from 2006 to 2009. In 2008 Misick was accused of various allegations of corruption. During his time as Chief Minister he allegedly sold government land and property in order to "enrich himself and fellow ministers." He ultimately resigned in December 2008 and in June 2011 his assets were frozen. He was arrested in December 2012 in Brazil. By October 2023 his trial had still not been held.

In 20202 LisaRaye was called to testify about Mike's extravagant lifestyle. In her testimony LisaRaye revealed that Mike spend millions of dollars on their relationship during their courting and marriage. Not only did he allegedly spend millions of dollars directly, LisaRaye also reportedly received hundreds of thousands of dollars in her own bank accounts from the Turks and Caicos Island Tourist board for marketing services. The tourism board allegedly paid a $300,000 tuition payment for her daughter's school fees at a boarding school in Switzerland, $1,500 a day for her hairdresser and $1,000 per day for wardrobe stylist. The couple took yacht cruises and traveled by private jets everywhere, including on their honeymoon which included stops to Israel and Indonesia.

In her testimony LisaRaye revealed that she was a millionaire at the time of their marriage and therefore agreed to sign a prenup to protect her own wealth "because I did not know his worth." She would later learn that, from Mike himself, that he was worth between $108 and $180 million.

Due to the prenup, LisaRaye did not receive and of Misick's wealth upon their divorice.

Michael Misick + Duane Martin

From 2003 to 2007 LisaRaye starred with Duane Martin on the UPN/WB show "All of Us." The show was created by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. On an episode of TV One TV's "Uncensored" in 2019, LisaRaye claimed that after she introduced Duane to her then-husband Michael Misick, Duane began introducing Michael to women. The implication being that Misick cheated on LisaRaye with women she met through Duane Martin. In the 2019 interview, LisaRaye says she no longer has any relationship with Martin.