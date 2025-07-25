What is Kendra Scott's net worth?

Kendra Scott is an American businesswoman and fashion and accessories designer who has a net worth of $900 million. Kendra Scott is a self-made fashion designer and entrepreneur who founded her namesake jewelry brand in 2002 with just $500, growing it into a lifestyle empire valued at over $1 billion.

Launching from her spare bedroom in Austin, she turned modest gemstone jewelry into a global enterprise—today including fashion jewelry, fine jewelry, accessories, fragrances, watches, home goods, and even nail lacquer. After building more than 100 retail locations and forging high-profile collaborations with brands like Disney and Target, she sold Berkshire Partners' stake to Singapore-based 65 Equity Partners in 2024 at a valuation north of $1 billion.

Kendra retained majority ownership and increased her equity. Since 2023 she has served as Executive Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer, stepping back from day-to-day CEO duties in 2021. In May 2024, Kendra began dating musician Zac Brown, and they became engaged in July 2025—merging two accomplished blended families into a deeply personal and creative partnership.

Early Life and Career Origins

Kendra Baumgartner was born on March 27, 1974, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. At age 16, her family moved to Houston, where she completed high school. After a year at Texas A&M, she left college to support her ill stepfather in Austin. Inspired by his final words "Do good," and moved by his battle with brain cancer, she launched her first venture, The Hat Box, offering comfortable headwear for women undergoing chemotherapy. That experience led Kendra to begin designing jewelry from home in Austin—a creative pursuit that would eventually become her full-time business.

Kendra Scott, LLC

In 2002, just after her oldest son was born, Kendra launched her namesake brand using $500 and a simple goal: create beautiful, affordable jewelry with a philanthropic core. She personally walked her designs into local boutiques, often reinvesting every dollar back into materials. In 2005, her pieces featured in Oscar de la Renta's runway show; after surviving the 2008 financial crisis, a Nordstrom order propelled her business forward. She opened her first flagship store on South Congress Avenue in Austin in 2010, introduced e‑commerce and the Color Bar customization platform, and expanded into wholesale channels.

By 2016, the company had grown to over 50 stores and had caught the attention of investors—Berkshire Partners took a minority stake at a reported $1 billion valuation. Kendra later stepped down as CEO in 2021, handing over the role to Tom Nolan but remaining Executive Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer. In September 2024, private equity firm 65 Equity Partners purchased Berkshire's stake in a deal that allowed Kendra to both retain and increase her ownership position while fueling future expansion into new categories and geographies. Today, the company operates over 130–140 stores, partners with retailers such as Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, and Target, and has a product line that now includes fine jewelry, watches, fragrance, and lifestyle items.

Entrepreneurial Impact and Recognition

Kendra's influence extends beyond design and retail: she has become a celebrated philanthropist and mentor. During her "Kendra Gives Back" events, the company has donated jewelry and funds to thousands of nonprofits. The Kendra Scott Foundation has contributed millions toward children's hospitals, women's entrepreneurship, and disaster relief. She has received accolades such as EY Entrepreneur of the Year (2017), CEO of the Year by the Austin Business Journal, and has served on boards including the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Love, Family, and Personal Life

Scott has been married three times and is mother to three sons: Cade (born in her first marriage), Beck, and Grey. After divorcing her second husband, Matt Davis, in 2020 and a brief third marriage in 2022 to Thomas Evans, Kendra found new love in musician Zac Brown in May 2024. The couple introduced their relationship publicly at the American Music Awards in Las Vegas. Despite both carrying families from previous marriages—together they parent eight children—they quickly formed a deep bond. On July 24, 2025, Zac proposed at sunset on a pier, presenting her with a pink diamond ring. In an interview on the TODAY Show, Brown joked about the pressure of giving a ring to someone who designs jewelry professionally, calling the entire experience "incredible" and expressing gratitude that they found one another.