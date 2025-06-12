What is John Varvatos's Net Worth?

John Varvatos is an American fashion designer who has a net worth of $50 million. John Varvatos founded his eponymous luxury men's lifestyle brand. Informed by rock 'n' roll aesthetics, his collection offers clothing, footwear, watches, gloves, fragrances, and various other accessories. Before founding his brand in 1999, Varvatos served as the head of menswear design at Calvin Klein and Polo Ralph Lauren.

Early Life and Education

John Varvatos was born on August 8, 1954 in Detroit, Michigan and was raised in Allen Park. He is of Greek descent, with his family originally hailing from the village of Poulata on the island of Kefalonia. As a teenager, Varvatos attended Allen Park High School. During his time there, he sold menswear in nearby Dearborn at the Hughes & Hatcher store. For his higher education, Varvatos went to Eastern Michigan University and the University of Michigan.

Career Beginnings

After graduating from college in 1980, Varvatos entered the fashion business and co-founded the menswear store Fitzgerald's in Grand Rapids, Michigan. A few years later, he joined Polo Ralph Lauren. Varvatos went on to become the head of menswear design at Calvin Klein in 1990. There, he oversaw the launches of the men's collection and the cK brand, and helped popularize the boxer brief. Varvatos remained at Calvin Klein until 1995, when he returned to Polo Ralph Lauren and became that company's head of menswear design. He also created the Polo Jeans Company.

Eponymous Brand

In late 1999, Varvatos launched his eponymous luxury men's lifestyle brand in New York City. He released his debut clothing line the next year, and soon after that opened his first freestanding boutique in SoHo. Later, in 2008, Varvatos opened a boutique at the site of the legendary former music club CBGB. Taking inspiration from that location's rock 'n' roll aesthetic and Varvatos's lifelong love for the rock genre, his collection offers clothing, footwear, watches, belts, gloves, fragrances, and various other accessories. Ad campaigns for his brand have featured such prominent rock stars as Iggy Pop, Alice Cooper, and Dave Matthews.

Varvatos also collaborated with various other brands, including Converse, Chrysler, and Patrón. In 2004, he designed the popular laceless Converse Chuck Taylor slip-ons, and in 2006 his collaboration premiered Converse's first-ever ready-to-wear clothing line. Although Varvatos's company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020, it was saved by its private equity owner Lion Capital, which was granted court approval to acquire the brand in exchange for forgiving its debt. After that, Varvatos left the company.

Further Fashion Career

After leaving his namesake company in 2020, Varvatos founded the new lifestyle brand OTD in 2021. Offering items for both men and women, the company had its flagship store in SoHo, with another location across the country on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. Ultimately, OTD shut down in 2023. Varvatos subsequently became the chief design officer at the sportswear company Under Armour.

Media Appearances

Among his media appearances, Varvatos hosted the monthly radio show "New York Nights… Direct from the Bowery" starting in 2009. Aired on the Spectrum channel on Sirius XM radio, the show featured music and interviews by artists who influenced Varvatos during his fashion career. Varvatos also appeared on television as a celebrity mentor on the NBC reality competition series "Fashion Star," which ran from 2012 to 2013. He was joined by fellow mentors Jessica Simpson and Nicole Richie.

Philanthropy

Through his brand, Varvatos engaged in various philanthropic endeavors, typically focused on music. He supported the Save the Music Foundation, the Ringo Starr Peace and Love Fund, and the David Lynch Foundation, among other groups.

Honors and Awards

Varvatos received his first major industry award in 2000: the Perry Ellis Award for Menswear, given by the Council of Fashion Designers of America. The next year, he earned the CFDA's Menswear Designer of the Year award, which he went on to win for a second time in 2005. In 2007, Varvatos was named Designer of the Year by GQ magazine.

Real Estate

In 2014, John paid $1.738 million for a waterfront home in Craryville, New York. He sold this property in 2021 for $1.96 million. His main residence is a condo in New York City's Upper East Side neighborhood.