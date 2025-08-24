What is Jillian Harris' net worth?

Jillian Harris is a Canadian television personality and interior designer who has a net worth of $3 million. Jillian Harris rose to fame in 2009 when she starred as the first Canadian lead on "The Bachelorette," following her breakout appearance on "The Bachelor." Her approachable personality and design expertise allowed her to transition from reality TV into a broader career as a television host, businesswoman, and influencer. Harris later became a co-host of "Love It or List It Vancouver," where she showcased her design skills, and she has since built a thriving brand through her blog, online shop, and collaborations. Beyond her media career, Harris has become a recognizable voice in lifestyle, fashion, and home décor, while also documenting her family life with her partner, Justin Pasutto, and their children.

Early Life

Jillian Harris was born on December 30, 1979, in Peace River, Alberta, Canada, and grew up in the small town of Port Alberni, British Columbia. She attended the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT), where she studied interior design, a field that would eventually form the backbone of her professional career. From a young age, Harris displayed a creative flair and interest in design, which she later combined with her natural charisma and on-screen presence.

Reality Television Fame

Harris first entered the public spotlight in 2009 when she appeared on Season 13 of "The Bachelor," where she quickly became a fan favorite.

Although she did not win, her popularity led to her being chosen as the lead of Season 5 of "The Bachelorette." Her season was notable for making her the first Canadian to ever serve in that role.

In the finale, she became engaged to Ed Swiderski, but the relationship ended within a year. While her engagement from the show ultimately did not last, the exposure provided Harris with an enduring platform that opened the door to her long-term television career.

Television Career

After "The Bachelorette," Harris transitioned to hosting and design-focused television. She joined HGTV's "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" as a designer and later became the co-host of "Love It or List It Vancouver" (also known as "Love It or List It Too"), which ran for multiple seasons and further cemented her status as a household name in Canada. On the show, Harris worked with families to redesign and renovate their homes, displaying both her design talent and her on-screen charm. Her TV presence showcased her ability to merge practical design with a personal touch, making her a trusted figure in the home and lifestyle space.

Entrepreneurship and Lifestyle Brand

Beyond television, Harris built an expansive lifestyle brand. She launched "Jillian Harris Design," a design firm, and became a prominent lifestyle blogger, sharing insights on fashion, food, travel, and home décor. Her website and online shop grew into a hub for curated products, design inspiration, and family updates. Harris also co-authored a cookbook, "Fraiche Food, Full Hearts," with her cousin Tori Wesszer, which highlighted their shared love of cooking and entertaining.

Through her collaborations and curated partnerships, Harris developed into a respected influencer with a dedicated following across social media. Her approachable and authentic style of sharing her life — from motherhood to design projects — allowed her to cultivate a loyal audience who followed her beyond television.

Personal Life

Jillian Harris met former professional snowboarder and entrepreneur Justin Pasutto in 2012. The couple became engaged on Christmas morning in 2016 and went on to build a family together. They have two children, Leo and Annie. After years of planning and several postponed attempts due to life circumstances, they married in August 2025 in a multi-day celebration at their farm in West Kelowna, British Columbia.

The pair have shared much of their family journey with fans, including their renovation projects, their experience as parents, and their shared business ventures. Together, they have also explored new opportunities, including developing their farm property and planning a truffle farm business.