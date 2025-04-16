What Is Jeremiah Brent's Net Worth?

Jeremiah Brent is an American interior designer and television personality who has a net worth of $18 million. That is a combined net worth with his husband, Nate Berkus.

Jeremiah Brent founded the interior design firm Jeremiah Brent Design in 2012, and it is based in New York and Los Angeles. He has starred on and executive produced TLC's "Nate & Jeremiah by Design" (2017–2019) and HGTV's "Nate & Jeremiah Save My House" (2020–2021) with his husband, Nate Berkus. He has also served as an event designer on "Say I Do" (2020) and as the Interior Designer on season nine of "Queer Eye" (2024), which are both Netflix shows. In 2024, Jeremiah published the book "The Space That Keeps You," which is described as "an emotional design book that explores what gives spaces meaning."

Early Life

Jeremiah Brent was born Jeremy Clevenger Johnson on November 24, 1984, in Modesto, California. He is the son of deputy sheriff Terry Johnson and paralegal Gwen Johnson. In 2002, Jeremiah graduated from Modesto High School, where he participated in speech, drama, and debate. When he was 19 years old, Brent relocated to Los Angeles, and he spent a year living in his Jeep and on friends' couches before moving into an apartment across the street from a shelter for homeless teenagers called Covenant House. He later was involved in redesigning Covenant House.

Career

In 2012, Brent founded Jeremiah Brent Design (JBD), which has offices in New York and Los Angeles. According to the JBD website, "His process begins by developing an in-depth familiarity with his clients' emotional lives and personal journeys, integrating the nuances of their stories into his design choices." From 2011 to 2013, Jeremiah was a styling associate in 11 episodes of Bravo's "The Rachel Zoe Project," then he hosted the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) renovation show "Home Made Simple" from 2015 to 2016. In 2014, he was featured in Banana Republic "True Outfitters" magazine ads with his husband, Nate Berkus, making them the first same-sex couple to appear in ads for those publications. Brent and Berkus have co-starred on TLC's "Nate & Jeremiah by Design" (2017–2019) as well as HGTV's "Nate & Jeremiah Save My House" (2020–2021) and "The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project" (2021). Brent has graced the covers of magazines such as "Architectural Digest," "People," "Domino," and "Harper's Bazaar." In 2020, he became the design expert on the Netflix wedding series "Say I Do," and in 2024, he was the interior design expert on the ninth season of another Netflix show, "Queer Eye."

Personal Life

Jeremiah began a relationship with fellow interior designer Nate Berkus in 2012, and they became engaged in April 2013. The couple married in Manhattan on May 4, 2014, and Sheri Salata, the then-president of OWN, officiated their Jewish–Buddhist ceremony. Brent and Berkus have welcomed two children via surrogacy: daughter Poppy (born March 23, 2015) and son Oskar (born March 26, 2018).

Real Estate

Brent and Berkus previously lived in a 9,000-­square-foot Los Angeles mansion. In 2020, they moved into a 3,400-square-foot townhouse in New York City, and it was featured in "Architectural Digest" in April of that year. The couple later moved back into the Greenwich Village home that they had lived in from 2013 to 2016.