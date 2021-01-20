Jaime Xie Net Worth: Jaime Xie is an American heiress and reality television star who has a net worth of $50 million. Jaime Xie first became widely-known in January 2021 as a cast member on the Netflix reality series "Bling Empire".

Jamie is the daughter of Ken Xie, the billionaire co-founder of cybersecurity firm Fortinet. Ken and his brother Michael Xie founded Fortinet in 2000. They founded the company with the belief that security should be encrypted end-to-end, nearly 20 years before end-to-end encryption became standard with many communications platforms and apps. Their first product was a firewall called FortiGate. Today Fortinet is a market-leader in firewall, anti-virus and other cybersecurity software. In 2004 the brothers raised $90 million in private funding. They took the company public in 2009, raising $156 million in the process. Ken owns 7.8% of Fortinet. The company is publicly traded under the ticker FTNT. As of this writing FTNT has a market cap of $25 billion. Ken Xie's net worth is $3.5 billion.

As we mentioned previously, Jamie became internationally-known in January 2021 upon the debut of the Netflix reality series "Bling Empire". Jamie grew up riding horses and even competed against Steve Jobs' daughter Eve. Jamie is an aspiring fashion influencer.