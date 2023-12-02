What is Hilary Farr's Net Worth?

Hilary Farr is a British-Canadian designer, businesswoman, television, host, and actress who has a net worth of $8 million. Hilary Farr is most well-known for hosting the HGTV television series "Love It or List It" along with David Visentin. The show follows homeowners who undergo a home renovation overseen by Farr before deciding to either sell their home or keep it. Farr has additionally appeared as an actress in a few films like "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." She has a passion for animal rescue and has volunteered with a number of animal rescue organizations. In 2021, she revealed she had been undergoing treatment for cancer over the past several years. As of 2022, she was in remission.

Early Life

Hilary Farr was born on August 31, 1951 in Toronto, Canada to a British mother and Canadian father. She was raised in a mixed-faith home as her mother was an Anglican and member of the Church of England while her father was Jewish. She was raised observing both Jewish and Christian traditions. She grew up in London and attended the Royal Ballet School until she was 11 years old, as she planned to have a career as a ballerina. She also developed an interest in theatre. Her mother enjoyed interior design and Farr became interested as well when helping her mother decorate her childhood home.

Career

Farr moved to Los Angeles to work as a film and television set designer. She was acting at the time under the name of Hilary Labow. She made a number of appearances in films like "Layout for 5 Models" in 1972, "Sex Farms" and "Never Mind the Quality, Feel the Width" in 1973, "Legend of the Werewolf" and "Rocky Horror Picture Show" in 1975, "City on Fire" in 1979, and "The Return" in 1980. She also had acted on stage in "Grease" in London in 1973. Throughout the early 1980s, she made a number of small appearances on television sitcoms like "The Greatest American Hero" and "We Got It Made."

During this time, Farr also began purchasing homes in the Los Angeles area, renovating them, and selling them for profit. She eventually began expanding the area in which she bought homes and purchased properties in Australia, the United Kingdom, New York, and Toronto. She also renovated a number of properties for celebrities like Jenna Elfman and Jennifer Hudson.

Farr moved to Toronto in 2008 following some changes in her personal life. She signed a contract with the W Network, Big Coat Productions, and Corus Entertainment to be a co-host of a new show called "Love It or List It" along with co-host, David Visentin. The show was broadcast on HGTV and W Network. It was additionally broadcast in foreign markets like Spain. In the show, Farr and Visentin work with homeowners who are considering selling their homes. Farr works towards renovating and redecorating the existing space to make it more functional and appealing while Visentin, a real estate agent, shows the homeowners other potential properties to purchase. At the end of the show, the homeowners are faced with the choice to either keep their newly renovated property or sell it and purchase a new one.

In 2010, Farr served as a judge on the W Network's "Search for the Next W Expert 2010." The next year, in 2011, she made a number of guest appearances at the Canadian International Design Show which was hosted in cities around Canada like Toronto, Edmonton, and Vancouver. She also made a number of guest appearances on "The Marilyn Denis Show" from 2012 to 2014. Around this time, she was also a celebrity guest on "Steven and Chris." In 2012, she appeared as herself on an episode of "ETalk." She also has been a celebrity guest on "George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight," "Brother vs. Brother," "Makeover Manor," "You and Me this Morning," and This Hour Has 22 Minutes." She is also a regular contributor to the Huffington Post and has appeared on "HuffPost Live."

In 2016, Farr returned to acting when she appeared in Ross Petty's stage version of "Sleeping Beauty" at the Elgin Theatre in Toronto playing the role of Malignicent. The character is more commonly referred to as Maleficent but was renamed for the specific production.

In 2017, Farr co-founded Rules of Renovation, a real estate investment seminar series that has visited cities across North American. The seminar is designed to attract inspiring investors. In 2021, she began hosting her own show, "Tough Love with Hilary Farr" in which she is the principal designer.

Personal Life

In 1982, Farr married Canadian television producer Gordon Farr. The couple had a son named Joshua in Los Angeles, California in March 1983. After around 25 years of marriage, the couple divorced in 2008, after which time Farr moved to Toronto.

Farr has a passion for animal rescue and has participated in a number of animal rescue organizations. In 2017, she volunteered in Nairobi with a group that protects orphaned elephants.

In December 2021, Farr announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and had since undergone treatment. She had previously been diagnosed with a precancerous tumor in 2012 that she had had surgically removed. However, it was revealed a couple years later that she had developed cancer. After undergoing radiation therapy and further surgeries, Farr's cancer was in remission as of 2022.