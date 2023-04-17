What is Gilles Bensimon's Net Worth?

Gilles Bensimon is a French fashion photographer who has a net worth of $20 million. Gilles has had an illustrious career that spans several decades, cementing his status as a prominent figure in the fashion and photography industries. Over the his career Bensimon has collaborated with some of the most influential designers, models, and celebrities, capturing their essence through his signature photographic style.

Info Category: Richest Business › Designers Net Worth: $20 Million Date of Birth: 1944 (79 years old) Place of Birth: Paris Gender: Male Profession: Photographer, Fashion Photographer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Gilles Bensimon's Net Worth

Gilles is also known for having a brief marriage to super model Elle Macpherson. From 1997 to 2007 he was married to model Kelly Bensimon who became famous in her own right as a cast member of "The Real Housewives of New York City."

Early Life and Education

Gilles Bensimon was born on February 29, 1944 into an artistic family, with his father being a painter and his mother a sculptor. This environment fostered his passion for the arts from a young age. He studied photography at the prestigious École des Beaux-Arts in Paris before embarking on his career as a professional photographer.

Career Beginnings and Elle Magazine

In the early 1970s, Bensimon began his professional career as a fashion photographer, working primarily in advertising and editorial projects. In 1985, he was appointed as the International Creative Director of Elle magazine, a position he held for over two decades. During his tenure at Elle, Gilles transformed the magazine's visual identity, helping it become one of the leading fashion publications in the world. He also played a pivotal role in launching the careers of numerous supermodels, such as Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, and Tyra Banks, by featuring them on the magazine's covers and editorials.

Marriage to Kelly Bensimon

In 1997, Gilles Bensimon married American model and television personality Kelly Killoren, who later took his last name and became famous as Kelly Bensimon, a cast member on several seasons of "The Real Housewives of New York City." The couple had two daughters, Sea and Thadeus, before they eventually divorced in 2007. Despite their separation, Gilles remains devoted to his daughters and continues to maintain a cordial relationship with his ex-wife.

Celebrity Collaborations and Iconic Portraits

Throughout his career, Bensimon has had the opportunity to work with countless celebrities, from musicians and actors to politicians and athletes. Some of his most notable subjects include Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Bill Clinton. Gilles' ability to capture the essence of his subjects, paired with his innovative and minimalist approach to photography, has led to the creation of many iconic portraits that are highly regarded in the world of fashion and art.

Exhibitions and Recognition

Gilles Bensimon's work has been exhibited in prestigious galleries and museums around the world, including the International Center of Photography in New York and the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris. His contributions to the fashion and photography industries have earned him numerous accolades, such as the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, a prestigious French honor recognizing significant contributions to the arts.

Later Career

In recent years, Gilles has continued to work on various photography projects, both in fashion and fine art. He has also dedicated time to mentor young photographers and share his vast knowledge and experience with the next generation of creative talent.

Gilles Bensimon's enduring influence in the fashion and photography industries is a testament to his exceptional talent and relentless passion for the arts.

Hamptons Mansion

In 1994 Gilles Bensimon paid $700,000 for a 1.25 acre property in East Hampton. In 1998, a year into their marriage, Gilles and Kelly completed construction on a 5,800 square foot mansion on the lot. Kelly took ownership of the home after their 2007 divorce. In 2009 Kelly listed the home for sale for $12 million. She also listed it for rent $250,000 per month. In November 2012 she accepted $5.7 million.