Georgina Chapman Net Worth:

What Is Georgina Chapman's Net Worth?

Georgina Chapman is an English fashion designer and actress who has a net worth of $30 million. In partnership with fellow fashion designer Keren Craig, she is the co-founder of fashion label Marchesa. Chapman is also notable for being the ex-wife of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. She has served as a judge on the Lifetime reality competition series "Project Runway: All Stars" (2012–2019), and she has appeared in films such as "Bride & Prejudice" (2004), "Match Point" (2005), "Factory Girl" (2006), and "The Nanny Diaries" (2007).

Early Life

Georgina Chapman was born Georgina Rose Chapman on April 14, 1976, in Hammersmith, London, England. She is the daughter of journalist Caroline Wonfor and Percol coffee company co-owner Brian Chapman. Georgina was born with femoral anteversion, a condition that causes the child to be "pigeon-toed," and she was diagnosed with dyslexia when she was 8 years old. Chapman grew up in the Richmond area of southwest London, and she attended Wiltshire's Marlborough College. After graduation, she enrolled at Chelsea College of Art and Design, where she met Keren Craig, her future business partner. Chapman earned her degree from Wimbledon School of Art in 2001, and in her twenties, she appeared in ads for Soothers throat lozenges and Head & Shoulders shampoo.

Career

After graduating from Wimbledon, Georgina began working as a costume designer, and in 2004, she and Craig founded the fashion label Marchesa, which they named after Italian socialite Marchesa Luisa Casati. The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund named Marchesa one of its top 10 finalists in 2006, and in 2010, Sandra Bullock accepted her Oscar while wearing a Marchesa gown. Scarlett Johansson wore a custom-made Marchesa design to the 2018 Met Gala, and Constance Wu donned a beaded Marchesa gown to the gala the following year. In the early 2000s, Chapman appeared in the TV movies "Jeffrey Archer: The Truth" (2002) and "Sons & Lovers"(2003), and her first feature film was 2003's "Shanghai Knights." She has also appeared in the films "Bride & Prejudice" (2004), "Piccadilly Jim" (2004), "Unleashed" (2005), "Match Point" (2005), "Zemanovaload" (2005), "The Business" (2005), "Derailed" (2005), "Factory Girl" (2006), "Grindhouse" (2007), "The Nanny Diaries" (2007), and "Awake" (2007), and she has guest-starred on "Rosemary & Thyme" (2004) and "Gossip Girl" (2009).

Personal Life

Georgina married film producer Harvey Weinstein on December 15, 2007, after three years of dating, and they welcomed daughter India Pearl on August 30, 2010, and son Dashiell Max Robert on April 11, 2013.

In October 2017, Chapman announced that the relationship was over after dozens of women accused Harvey of rape, sexual harassment, or sexual assault. She released a statement to "People" magazine that read:

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

Weinstein was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in March 2020. In February 2020, "People" reported that Chapman was in a relationship with Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody. Georgina is close friends with actor/director/producer David Oyelowo. They actually met years earlier when she was 18.

Divorce Settlement

Harvey and Georgina's divorce was finalized in 2021. Georgina reportedly received at least $15 million in the settlement, perhaps closer to $20 million.

Real Estate

After Weinstein was accused of sexual assault, he and Chapman liquidated more than $51 million of real estate, including property in the Hamptons, Connecticut, West Hollywood, and NYC's West Village. In May 2018, Georgina reportedly purchased a home in Westchester County, New York.