Christian Dior net worth: Christian Dior was a French fashion designer who had a net worth of $10 million. Christian Dior was born in Granville, Manche, France in January 1905 and passed away in October 1957. He is best known for being the founder of the Christian Dior fashion house. He sold fashion sketches for 10 cents each outside of his house. He left school and started a small art gallery with help from his father and sold art by Pablo Picasso and other artists. In 1937 he was employed by fashion designer Robert Piguet. Dior served in the army and then worked for Lucien Lelong. Dior started his own fashion house in 1946. Women protested his designs because they covered up their legs. Christian Dior's fashion house is now owned by Groupe Arnault. Christian Dior passed away on October 23, 1957 at 52 years old. Some reports have him dying of a heart attack after choking on a fish bone but the exact circumstances of his passion remain undisclosed.

Info
Category:
Richest BusinessDesigners
Net Worth:
$10 Million
Date of Birth:
Jan 21, 1905 - Oct 24, 1957 (52 years old)
Place of Birth:
Granville
Gender:
Male
Profession:
Fashion designer, Designer, Costume designer
Nationality:
France
💰 Compare Christian Dior's Net Worth
Christian Dior Articles
All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction