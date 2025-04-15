What is Christian Candy's Net Worth?

Christian Candy is a British luxury property developer, interior designer, and real estate investor who has a net worth of $2 billion. He rose to prominence alongside his older brother, Nick Candy, as one-half of the ultra-high-end property firm Candy & Candy. The duo is best known for developing One Hyde Park, a record-shattering residential tower in London's Knightsbridge neighborhood that has ranked among the most expensive real estate in the world.

Christian, the more private of the two brothers, has built a reputation for creating and acquiring some of the most lavish properties on the planet—with a real estate portfolio that spans New York, London, California, the Bahamas, and beyond.

Early Life and Career

Christian Candy was born on July 31, 1974, in the United Kingdom. After early careers in advertising (Christian) and investment banking (Nick), the brothers pooled a modest £6,000 loan to buy and flip their first London apartment in 1995. That first renovation sparked the launch of Candy & Candy, a boutique development and design firm that rapidly scaled into one of Europe's most elite residential brands.

Their approach was simple but revolutionary: combine high-spec modern amenities with ornate, old-world luxury—think Mayfair hotel elegance paired with James Bond-level smart-home tech. They didn't just build homes; they built lifestyles—complete with concierge services, biometric security, private cinemas, and bespoke interiors.

Candy & Candy and One Hyde Park

The firm's crown jewel is undoubtedly One Hyde Park, developed in partnership with Qatari Diar. Completed in 2011, the project set global records for price per square foot, with some penthouses selling for over £140 million. Located in the heart of Knightsbridge, the building attracted billionaires from around the globe and established the Candy brothers as pioneers of the super-prime market. Though the brothers eventually moved on from joint ventures, One Hyde Park remains synonymous with their legacy.

Personal Life

Christian Candy married Emily Crompton, daughter of British businessman Tony Crompton, in 2010. The couple has two children and has lived in several luxury residences around the world, often splitting time between the UK, the US, and the Bahamas. While Nick has stayed in the public eye, Christian has kept a much lower profile, rarely giving interviews and often letting his developments speak for themselves.

Real Estate Portfolio

New York

In 2013, Christian paid $35 million for a 17,000-square-foot Italian Renaissance-style townhouse at 19 East 70th Street, which had previously operated as an art gallery. Though it was renovated for residential use, the family never moved in, and the property was eventually sold.

In 2022, the Candys paid $48 million for a six-bedroom Beaux-Arts townhouse nearby. By April 2025, they listed it for $70 million, shortly after buying a new Manhattan residence: a four-bedroom, 7,250-square-foot triplex penthouse at 111 West 57th Street, also known as Billionaires' Row. The unit had originally been listed for $66 million in 2020, but the Candys scooped it up for a discounted $45 million. With 14-foot ceilings, smoke-gray oak floors, a loggia spanning 1,240 square feet, and panoramic views of Central Park and the Statue of Liberty, the penthouse represents the pinnacle of new-construction luxury in New York.

Holmby Hills (California)

In 2013, Christian paid $24 million for a 21,000-square-foot estate in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles. Known as "The Reserve," the estate was purchased from actor Jeremy Renner, who had originally paid just $7 million before undertaking a massive renovation. In 2018, Christian sold the home to his brother Nick for $28.5 million, who later listed it for $85 million in 2022.

United Kingdom

In 2015, Christian and Emily purchased a sprawling estate west of London for £29 million, nicknamed "Candyland." The estate became their UK base for several years before being sold in 2022 for a staggering £125 million, marking one of the largest private residential sales in recent UK history.

Bahamas

In 2021, the Candys acquired a lavish oceanfront mansion known as "Lion House," in the exclusive Albany resort in the Bahamas for $40 million. The 9,300-square-foot retreat includes a dance studio, movie theater, art room, rooftop terrace, and five bedrooms. In April 2023, they listed the home for $75 million, positioning it among the most expensive homes in the Caribbean. Here's a video tour of Lion House: