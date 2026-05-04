Candice Olson net worth

What is Candice Olson's net worth?

Candice Olson is a Canadian interior designer, television host, author, and home-products entrepreneur who has a net worth of $10 million.

Candice Olson is best known for bringing polished, high-end design to early HGTV home-makeover television. Long before the network was dominated by house-flipping shows and farmhouse renovations, Olson became one of its signature design personalities through "Divine Design," a series built around elegant room transformations, practical problem-solving, and her calm, witty on-camera presence. She later followed that success with "Candice Tells All," while also turning her television fame into a broader design brand through licensing deals in furniture, fabrics, rugs, wallpaper, lighting, and home décor. Her style is often described as sophisticated but livable, mixing classic shapes, soft colors, texture, and modern glamour. While many home-design hosts fade once their shows end, Olson built a lasting business beyond TV through the Candice Olson Collection and her Toronto-based design firm.

Early Life

Candice Kelly Olson was born on October 27, 1964, in Canada. Before becoming a designer, she was a serious athlete. Olson attended the University of Calgary and played volleyball at a high level, including time with the Canadian national women's volleyball team.

She later shifted toward interior design and studied at Ryerson University's School of Interior Design, now part of Toronto Metropolitan University. After graduating, Olson worked for several prominent Canadian design firms, gaining experience in residential and commercial interiors before launching her own company.

In 1994, she founded Candice Olson Design in Toronto. The firm became the foundation for the career that later made her a television star.

Divine Design

Olson became a major figure in home-improvement television through "Divine Design." The show premiered on Canada's W Network in 2001 and was later picked up by HGTV in the United States. Its format followed Olson and her team as they transformed outdated or awkward rooms into polished, functional spaces.

"Divine Design" stood apart from many makeover shows because Olson's interiors looked genuinely upscale. Rather than relying on gimmicks or rushed visual tricks, the series emphasized lighting plans, custom furnishings, layered textiles, millwork, and careful space planning. Olson's approachable personality also made the show work. She could explain professional design choices in a way that felt understandable to everyday viewers.

The series became one of the defining design shows of early HGTV and helped make Olson one of the network's most recognizable personalities.

Candice Tells All and Television Career

After "Divine Design," Olson hosted "Candice Tells All," which aired from 2011 to 2015. The show took a more instructional approach, giving viewers a deeper look at the design principles behind her makeovers. Olson explained why certain colors, materials, layouts, and lighting choices worked, making the series part makeover show and part design class.

Across her television career, Olson appeared in hundreds of episodes that were distributed internationally. Her shows helped establish the template for the designer-host as both expert and personality. She was not just revealing finished rooms. She was teaching viewers how to think about proportion, comfort, texture, and flow.

Product Lines and Licensing

Olson's biggest business achievement outside television has been her product licensing empire. She developed the Candice Olson Collection across multiple home categories, turning her name into a recognizable design brand.

Her licensing work has included fabrics with Kravet, wallcoverings with York Wallcoverings, rugs with Surya, furniture with Norwalk Furniture, and lighting and case goods with Revco International. Kravet continues to list Candice Olson collections, including a 2023 collection described around her calm, modern style, while York Wallcoverings markets Candice Olson designer wallpaper built around timeless luxury.

These product lines are important because they likely provided a more durable income stream than television alone. In the design world, a successful licensing deal can generate royalties for years, especially when products are sold through trade showrooms, designers, and home-furnishing retailers.

Books and Design Brand

Olson also expanded her brand through publishing. She authored "Candice Olson on Design" in 2006 and "Candice Olson: Kitchens and Bathrooms" in 2011. Both books reflected the same design philosophy that made her television work popular: elegant rooms that still feel comfortable and usable.

Her broader brand rests on a consistent visual identity. Olson's rooms often feature soft neutrals, metallic accents, sculptural lighting, layered fabrics, and a balance between traditional and contemporary design. That consistency helped her product lines feel like a natural extension of her television work rather than a disconnected celebrity licensing project.

Personal Life

Olson married custom home builder Jurij Sennecke in 2002. Their professional worlds naturally overlapped, since Olson's work centered on interiors while Sennecke worked in residential construction. The couple have two children, Piper and Beckett.

Olson's family gained new attention in 2024 when her son Beckett Sennecke was selected third overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the NHL Draft. His surprised reaction at being drafted so high went viral, and longtime HGTV viewers quickly noticed that his mother was Candice Olson. Reuters' coverage of the 2024 draft listed Beckett among the notable early selections by Anaheim, and he later became part of the Ducks' young core.

Real Estate

Olson and her husband have maintained a relatively private life in Toronto, one of Canada's most expensive real estate markets. Her marriage to a custom builder created obvious synergy with her design career, allowing the family to understand construction, renovation, and high-end finishes from the inside.

In 2023, Olson also revealed that the family had purchased a vacation home in Florida and begun renovating it. That project fit naturally with her public image: a designer who not only creates homes for clients and viewers, but also treats her own properties as ongoing creative projects.