Bobby Berk Net Worth:

What Is Bobby Berk's Net Worth and Salary?

Bobby Berk is an American interior designer and reality television personality who has a net worth of $7 million. Berk is best known as the interior design expert on the Netflix reality series "Queer Eye," which began streaming in 2018. After serving as creative director at Portico, Bobby founded Bobby Berk Home, an online store, in 2006. He later opened stores in Manhattan, Atlanta, and Miami, followed by Bobby Berk Interiors + Design in Los Angeles. Bobby has appeared on the television shows "Lip Sync Battle" (2019), "Alexa & Katie" (2019), and "Masked Singer" (2021), and he starred in Keala Settle, Kesha, and Missy Elliott's 2018 music video "This Is Me (The Reimagined Remix)" and Taylor Swift's 2019 music video "You Need To Calm Down."

Early Life

Bobby Berk was born Bobby James Berk on August 25, 1981, in Houston, Texas. Bobby's mother was young when he was born, and he was adopted by her sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Jerry Berk. Bobby was raised in Mount Vernon, Missouri, and he has said that he was subjected to homophobia while growing up in the conservative Bible Belt. Berk left Mount Vernon for Springfield, Missouri, when he was 15 years old. He took a job at Applebee's in Branson and stayed with friends or slept in his car, and he drove to Mount Vernon every weekday to finish his sophomore year of high school. Bobby later got emancipated from his parents so he could attend school in Springfield, and he enrolled at Kickapoo High School. Berk later dropped out because he couldn't afford to pay rent while attending school, and a telemarketing job at MCI Communications led to him meeting his biological father. By the time Bobby turned 18, he had moved to Denver, Colorado, where he worked at the Bombay Company.

Early Career

When Berk was 20, he moved to New York City and worked at Bed, Bath and Beyond and Restoration Hardware. He later found work at the home furnishing company Portico and eventually became the company's creative director. In 2006, he launched the online store Bobby Berk Home, and the following year he opened his first physical location in SoHo, Manhattan. Bobby then opened stores in Miami, Florida, and Atlanta, Georgia. In 2015, he opened Bobby Berk Interiors + Design, a "full-service bespoke interior design practice for residential, commercial, and hospitality clientele," in Los Angeles.

Queer Eye

In 2018, Berk began starring on "Queer Eye" alongside fashion expert Tan France, culture and lifestyle expert Karamo Brown, grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness, and food and wine expert Antoni Porowski. The series was renewed for a its seventh season in April 2022, and it has won several Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Structured Reality Program (2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021) as well as a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Reality Program (2019). Besides starring on "Queer Eye" and running Bobby Berk Interiors + Design, he also designs the Bobby Berk Collection, which includes rugs, candles, wallpaper, and art. In 2019, Bobby lent his voice to the "Disclosure the Movie: The Musical!" episode of the Netflix animated series "Big Mouth," and in 2020, he appeared in the Taylor Swift documentary "Miss Americana." In 2021, he competed on the Fox series "The Masked Singer" as "Caterpillar" and performed Beyoncé's "If I Were a Boy," NSYNC's "It's Gonna Be Me," and Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places" before being eliminated. That year Berk also served as a guest judge on the glassblowing competition series "Blown Away," and he hosted "Blown Away: Christmas."

Personal Life

Bobby married maxillofacial surgeon Dewey Do in June 2012. In a 2018 interview with "People" magazine, Berk said of the wedding, "I was surprised with a proposal and then before I could even think about planning a wedding, the wedding was happening then as well. He's very lucky that I said yes. We've been together for fourteen years, we've been married for six; as soon as it became legal to get married, we got married, so he was pretty confident that I'd say yes." Bobby supported Senator Elizabeth Warren in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries. In June 2020, when the Supreme Court ruled that employment discrimination against the LGBT community violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Berk and Jonathan Van Ness praised the decision and encouraged Congress to pass the Equality Act. During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live," Bobby stated, "Long story short, it's a great step in the right direction. But we don't want to let it overshadow the fact that we still have a very large fight to fight, not just for the LGBT community but for any marginalized minority community."

Award Nominations

Berk and his "Queer Eye" castmates received Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program in 2020, 2021, and 2022. They have earned six Gold Derby Award nominations, one for Reality Host of the Decade (2019) and five for Reality Host (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022). The "Queer Eye" cast has also received three Online Film & Television Association Award nominations: Best Individual Host or Panelist in a Reality or Non-Fiction Program (2018 and 2020) and Best Host or Individual Performance in A Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program (2021).

Real Estate

In 2019, Berk paid $1.4 million for a 1,496 square foot home in L.A.'s Los Feliz neighborhood. Bobby listed the three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home for sale in for $1.695 million in October 2020, not long after he and Dewey paid $2 million for a new home in L.A.