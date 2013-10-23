Last Updated: June 29, 2024
Info
Category:
Richest BusinessDesigners
Net Worth:
$10 Million
Birthdate:
Nov 8, 1969 (54 years old)
Gender:
Female
Nationality:
United States of America
💰 Compare Beth Shak's Net Worth

What is Beth Shak's Net Worth?

Beth Shak is an American professional poker player and fashion designer who has a net worth of $10 million. Beth Shak was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and was always interested in fashion. She ran her own vintage and couture business for ten years.

Beth Shak

Michael Stewart/Getty Images

She began playing poker online with "play money", participating in tournaments on Full Tilt Poker's site. She eventually graduated to real play, and in 2007, she signed with Full Tilt Poker as a Red Pro. She has made significant money at ten tournaments, and placed eighth at the 2005 World Series of Poker Ladies' Event, and second in the 2007 World Series of Poker $3K No-Limit Hold 'em event.

(Photo by Gail Oskin/WireImage)

She has appeared on numerous reality shows and talk shows, including "Access Hollywood", "Millionaire Matchmaker", "The Today Show", "The Wendy Williams Show", and "The View". She is currently in the process of launching her own shoe and clothing line. Beth Shak made headlines when her ex-husband sued her for half the value of her $1 million shoe collection.

