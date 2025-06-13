What is Ben Napier's Net Worth?

Ben Napier is a home renovator, woodworker, entrepreneur, and reality television personality who has a net worth of $4 million. Ben Napier is best known for starring on the HGTV show "Home Town" with his wife and business partner, Erin. On the show, which premiered in 2016, the couple restores homes primarily in the small town of Laurel, Mississippi. Beyond hosting the show and its spinoff series "Home Town: Ben's Workshop" and "Home Town Takeover," the Napiers own Scotsman Manufacturing Co., which makes an array of heirloom wood products.

Early Life and Education

Ben Napier was born on September 24, 1983, in Collins, Mississippi to United Methodist ministers Bennie and Wayne. He has three brothers named Jesse, Tom, and Sam. The family moved to North Carolina, where Napier attended high school. After graduating, he returned to Mississippi and attended Jones County Junior College in Ellisville. There, Napier met his future wife Erin. The two went on to attend the University of Mississippi, with Napier earning a history degree in 2007.

Career Beginnings

In college, Napier learned the art of woodworking. He pursued the craft full-time after resigning as a youth minister at Laurel First United Methodist Church. Napier set up shop in a basement in Laurel and started making heirloom cutting boards and butcher blocks.

Home Town

After graduating from the University of Mississippi, Napier and Erin moved back to the latter's hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. While living there, they drew the attention of a producer of the cable television channel HGTV, who had seen photos of Napier's woodworking and Erin's stationery through Southern Weddings magazine. The couple went on to land a show with the network entitled "Home Town," which premiered in early 2016. On the show, the Napiers renovate homes in Laurel, often in the town's historic district. They present renovation plans to their clients, and conclude each episode by revealing their work. "Home Town" was highly rated during its first few seasons, and spawned the spinoff series "Home Town: Ben's Workshop" and "Home Town Takeover." Both premiered in 2021, with the former on the streaming service Discovery+ and the latter on HGTV.

Business Ventures

In late 2016, after their early success with "Home Town," the Napiers helped to renovate and reopen the Laurel Mercantile Co., a historic general store in Laurel, Mississippi that was first opened in 1901. They opened a second location in 2018, the same year they launched the Scotsman General Store & Woodshop. Between them, the companies sell a wide range of lifestyle goods, including apparel, bath and body products, kitchenware, decor, artwork, and toys. Notably, the stores sell numerous heirloom wood products made by the Napiers' Scotsman Manufacturing Co., such as countertops, cutting boards, serving boards, rolling pins, cake stands, and utensils. In 2022, the Napiers opened the Scent Library, which offers candles, soaps, bath salts, lotions, and myriad other kinds of fragrances.

Philanthropy

In 2023, the Napiers helped launch the nonprofit Osprey, which works to prevent kids from using social media until after they graduate from high school. The organization intends to allow kids to enjoy their childhoods free from the deleterious effects of chronic technology use.

Personal Life

Ben Napier married his college sweetheart Erin in 2008. Together, they have two daughters named Helen and Mae. In addition to their business ventures, the couple collects antique cars.