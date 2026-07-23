What Is Becca Bloom's Net Worth?

Becca Bloom is an American social media personality, entrepreneur, and financial technology professional who has a net worth of $20 million. Though, as we describe in the section below about her parents' net worth, Becca comes from significant family wealth. Her parents co-founded an information technology consulting and outsourcing company called Camelot Information Systems. Camelot was publicly traded at one point before being taken private by the parents and a group of investors. In 2021, Kingsoft Cloud acquired control of Camelot. Public securities filings indicate that the Kingsoft Cloud shares attributed to her parents were worth approximately $328 million on paper in 2021.

Becca Bloom, whose real name is Rebecca Ma, became one of TikTok's fastest-rising creators after she began regularly posting videos in early 2025. Within months, she had attracted millions of followers and earned the unofficial title of the "Queen of RichTok."

Bloom's videos offer an unusually direct look at an extremely affluent lifestyle. Her content has featured Hermès shopping trips, multimillion-dollar jewelry collections, couture clothing, private chefs, luxury hotels, elaborate vacations, and meals served to her pets on Versace dishes. Unlike many luxury influencers, however, Bloom also discusses personal finance, workplace negotiations, entrepreneurship, relationships, and the challenges women encounter in male-dominated industries.

Before becoming an online personality, Bloom studied business and economics at the University of Southern California, launched several small businesses, and built a career in financial technology. She has said that she sold a tutoring company for approximately $200,000 while still in high school.

Early Life

Rebecca Ma was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area and grew up in Atherton, California, one of the wealthiest communities in the United States. Her parents, Yiming Ma and Heidi Chou, were technology executives and real estate investors.

Bloom attended the private Menlo School. As a student, she participated in competitive mathematics and robotics while also studying ballet and playing tennis.

She began experimenting with business at a young age. While attending high school, Bloom created StudyPal, a peer-to-peer tutoring platform that helped connect students with tutors and academic assistance. She later said she sold the business for approximately $200,000.

After graduating from Menlo School, Bloom enrolled at the University of Southern California. She studied business economics and completed a minor related to law. Her coursework reflected her interest in finance, entrepreneurship, and the relationship between business and regulation.

Entrepreneurship and Finance Career

While attending USC, Bloom continued developing business ideas. In 2018, she co-founded Hearth, a company that produced wireless charging products intended to blend into a home's furniture and décor.

The venture reflected a recurring theme in Bloom's work: combining technology with luxury design. Rather than selling a conventional plastic charging pad, Hearth promoted charging products that could function as attractive household accessories.

After college, Bloom entered the financial technology industry. She worked in a client-facing role involving financial products and institutional customers, building a conventional professional career before she became famous online.

Bloom has frequently incorporated lessons from that experience into her social media content. She has discussed salary negotiations, professional confidence, workplace communication, networking, investing, and the importance of understanding personal finances.

Even after attracting millions of followers, Bloom initially continued working in financial technology. She presented social media as an additional project rather than an immediate replacement for her established career.

Rise on TikTok

Bloom began posting consistently on TikTok in January 2025. Her timing coincided with the rise of "RichTok," a category of social media content focused on extreme wealth, luxury fashion, private travel, expensive homes, and lavish daily routines.

Her calm presentation distinguished her from creators who treated luxury as loud or deliberately provocative. Bloom spoke in a soft voice while displaying items that could be worth tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars. Her videos included jewelry unboxings, designer shopping trips, elaborate restaurant meals, beauty routines, career advice, and discussions about her relationship.

One viral video featured Bloom preparing food for her Scottish Fold cat, Oscar. The meal included salmon and Beluga caviar presented on Versace tableware. In other videos, she displayed watches and jewelry whose combined retail value reached into the millions of dollars.

Bloom's audience grew to several million followers within her first year. She was selected for the 2025 TIME100 Creators list and signed with United Talent Agency for representation.

Her rise was particularly notable because she initially accepted relatively few sponsorships. Although hundreds of brands reportedly contacted her, Bloom was selective about paid partnerships and said she did not want her page to become a stream of advertisements.

Becca Bloom's Parents' Net Worth

Much of the public curiosity surrounding Bloom has focused on the source of her family's wealth.

Her parents, Simon Yiming Ma and Heidi Chou, met while working at IBM. In 2000, they co-founded Camelot Information Systems, an information technology consulting and outsourcing company with significant operations in China.

Yiming served as Camelot's chairman and chief executive officer, while Heidi served as its president. The company provided enterprise technology services to clients in banking, financial services, telecommunications, energy, and other industries.

Camelot completed an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2010. The company sold approximately 13.3 million American depositary shares at $11 each, raising roughly $147 million.

A commonly repeated claim has stated that Bloom's parents owned a company valued at $98.2 million. That figure does not describe Camelot's value at the time of its public offering. It represented the implied fully diluted equity value of the transaction that took Camelot private several years later.

Yiming Ma, Heidi Chou, and a group of other executives and investors participated in the buyer group. Rather than simply cashing out and walking away, Bloom's parents rolled shares into the privately held company and maintained substantial ownership.

The most significant public transaction occurred in 2021, when Kingsoft Cloud acquired control of Camelot. The consideration included cash and Kingsoft Cloud shares.

A subsequent securities filing listed Yiming Ma as the beneficial owner of approximately 101.5 million Kingsoft Cloud ordinary shares and Heidi Chou as the beneficial owner of approximately 73 million ordinary shares. Every 15 ordinary shares were equivalent to one American depositary share.

Using Kingsoft Cloud's October 2021 market price of $28.19 per American depositary share, their combined holdings had a paper value of approximately $328 million.

That figure does not establish the family's present net worth. The parents may have sold some or all of the shares, and the value of publicly traded stock changes over time. Taxes, additional investors, family trusts, real estate, debts, and other assets would also affect their current fortune. It does, however, demonstrate that Bloom comes from a family whose wealth likely reached well into nine figures.

Family Homes

In May 2015, when Becca was around 17, her parents paid $12.8 million for a 14,000-square-foot mansion on one of Atherton's most desirable blocks. Today, this home is worth around $26 million. Her family still owns this property. In 2020, the parents paid $2.75 million for a home in Incline Village, Nevada. Today, this home is worth around $4 million.

Jewelry and Luxury Collection

Bloom's jewelry collection has become a central part of her online identity. She has displayed pieces from Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier, Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., and other luxury jewelers.

Some of the items were purchased by Bloom, while others were gifts from her parents or husband. Her frequently worn combinations of bracelets, necklaces, watches, and rings can carry a combined retail value of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Bloom has also shown high-jewelry pieces worth considerably more, although jewelry worn for professional photography, fashion events, or weddings may be borrowed from designers rather than purchased.

Her wardrobe includes pieces from Hermès, Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, Burberry, Ralph Lauren, and other luxury brands. She has treated fashion as both personal expression and entertainment, mixing traditional couture with colorful, highly theatrical pieces.

Relationship With David Pownall

Bloom met Canadian software engineer David Pownall at a Philz Coffee in Palo Alto on December 28, 2019. She had returned home from college, while Pownall had recently moved to the United States from Vancouver.

Pownall offered to buy her coffee, but Bloom informed him that she only drank tea. What was expected to be a brief meeting turned into a 15-hour first date that included walking through Bloom's former Palo Alto neighborhood and eating at one of her favorite sushi restaurants.

Pownall graduated from the University of British Columbia and worked as a software engineer at Google before joining Amazon. He later moved into a technology leadership or engineering-management position.

Pownall proposed during a private boat trip in Positano, Italy, on July 23, 2023. He told Bloom that he had arranged the trip so she could take photographs for social media. She arrived wearing an orange Burberry bikini and a dramatic pink feathered cover-up before he proposed on the boat.

Bloom has described her relationship as intentionally traditional in several respects. She has said that Pownall pays the couple's household bills and argued that financial equality between men and women cannot be separated from broader wage disparities, beauty expectations, and other social costs.

Her comments generated debate because Bloom's personal financial position is dramatically different from that of an average working woman. She defended her decision to participate in discussions about gender and money despite her wealth.

Lake Como Wedding

Bloom and Pownall married at Villa Balbiano on Lake Como, Italy, on August 28, 2025. A fortune teller helped the couple select the date.

The celebration was intentionally limited to approximately 60 guests. Bloom explained that she and Pownall were introverts and did not want to exchange personal vows in front of hundreds of people. Their families also planned a larger traditional Asian celebration.

The Lake Como wedding required nearly two years of planning. The couple worked with Iles Events and used Villa Balbiano for three days and two nights. Bloom said the villa rental alone cost approximately $100,000 to $150,000 before catering, accommodations, flowers, fashion, entertainment, transportation, photography, and production expenses.

Bloom wore several designer outfits during the wedding weekend. Her wardrobe included a vintage Chanel couture dress with an ice cream design, an Oscar de la Renta floral mini dress, and multiple custom Oscar de la Renta gowns.

Her ceremony dress featured embroidered peonies, honoring her Chinese heritage. She also wore jewelry from Bulgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Tiffany & Co. Pownall wore clothing from Ralph Lauren and Thom Browne.

The ceremony featured live strings, extensive floral arrangements, custom menus, a Champagne tower, fireworks, and a traditional Italian millefoglie assembled in front of the guests.

Heavy rain had been forecast, but the weather cleared during the ceremony. The rain returned later in the evening, and the couple danced outside while fireworks surrounded them.

Several publications estimated the wedding's value at $3 million to $4 million.

Real Estate

Bloom and Pownall lived in a luxury apartment building in San Francisco during the early years of their relationship. They later purchased a house outside the city and planned to divide their time between the home and their San Francisco residence.

Bloom shared parts of the couple's house-hunting process online, including tours of several large properties valued in the multimillion-dollar range. However, those videos did not confirm which home they eventually bought.

The purchase price, exact location, ownership structure, and mortgage details have not been publicly disclosed. No specific property has been conclusively linked to Bloom or Pownall through publicly available deed records.

Bloom's parents have been connected to a large residence in Atherton. Public filings have associated Heidi Chou with an Atherton address located on a substantial estate. Aggregated property records have described the residence as containing roughly 10,000 square feet and have shown a transfer value of approximately $12.8 million in 2015.

Personal Life

Bloom and Pownall share their home with several pets, including their Scottish Fold cat, Oscar. Her animals frequently appear in her social media videos and are sometimes served meals resembling those offered at luxury restaurants.

Despite the extravagant image presented online, Bloom has described herself and Pownall as homebodies who enjoy puzzles, baking, crafts, and spending quiet evenings together.

Bloom has also emphasized that her online persona is not an invented character. While she accepts that her life is highly unusual, she has said that the fashion, jewelry, meals, career discussions, and relationship advice in her videos reflect her actual interests and daily experiences.