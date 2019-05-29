Ant Anstead net worth: Ant Anstead is an English television presenter, car builder, designer, and artist who has a net worth of $5 million. Ant Anstead was born in Plymouth, Devon, England in March 1979. He is best known for co-presenting the Channel 4 automotive television series For the Love of Cars with Philip Glenister. Anstead became the co-host of the TV series Wheeler Dealers with Mike Brewer in 2017.

Info
Category:
Richest BusinessDesigners
Net Worth:
$5 Million
Date of Birth:
Mar 28, 1979 (43 years old)
Place of Birth:
Plymouth, Devon, England
Profession:
Television presenter, motor specialist, car builder, designer, artist
💰 Compare Ant Anstead's Net Worth

He has also been a presented for the TV series Building Cars Live on BBC Two and Worlds Most Expensive Cars on Channel 4 and BBC Worldwide. Ant Anstead authored the book Cops and Robbers: The Story of the British Police Car in 2018. Ant Anstead was a Police Constable and a member of the Tactical Firearms Team and as a police officer he was commended for two acts of bravery. He also played semi-professional soccer for 15 years.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Ant married reality star/home makeover expert Christina El Moussa at a secret "winter wonderland" wedding in Newport Beach in Decemebr 2018. They welcomed a child together in September 2019. After marrying, Christina stopped going by Christina El Moussa and instead went by Christina Anstead. They welcomed a child in September 2019. Unfortunately they announced their separation in September 2020.

Ant has a daughter and a son with his first wife Louise.

In 2018 Christina and Ant purchased a $4.1 million home in Newport Beach, California.

Christina put their former Newport Beach home on the market in April 2021 for $6 million.

Ant Anstead Articles
All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction