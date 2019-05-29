Ant Anstead net worth: Ant Anstead is an English television presenter, car builder, designer, and artist who has a net worth of $5 million. Ant Anstead was born in Plymouth, Devon, England in March 1979. He is best known for co-presenting the Channel 4 automotive television series For the Love of Cars with Philip Glenister. Anstead became the co-host of the TV series Wheeler Dealers with Mike Brewer in 2017.

Date of Birth: Mar 28, 1979 (43 years old)

He has also been a presented for the TV series Building Cars Live on BBC Two and Worlds Most Expensive Cars on Channel 4 and BBC Worldwide. Ant Anstead authored the book Cops and Robbers: The Story of the British Police Car in 2018. Ant Anstead was a Police Constable and a member of the Tactical Firearms Team and as a police officer he was commended for two acts of bravery. He also played semi-professional soccer for 15 years.

Ant married reality star/home makeover expert Christina El Moussa at a secret "winter wonderland" wedding in Newport Beach in Decemebr 2018. They welcomed a child together in September 2019. After marrying, Christina stopped going by Christina El Moussa and instead went by Christina Anstead. They welcomed a child in September 2019. Unfortunately they announced their separation in September 2020.

Ant has a daughter and a son with his first wife Louise.

In 2018 Christina and Ant purchased a $4.1 million home in Newport Beach, California.

Christina put their former Newport Beach home on the market in April 2021 for $6 million.