Joe Exotic net worth: Joe Exotic is an American former zoo operator and convicted felon and reality TV personality who has a net worth of -$1 million. He is best known for being featured in the Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

Joe Exotic was born in Garden City, Kansas in March 1963. His real name is Joseph Allen Schreibvogel. He has also used the names Joseph Allen Maldonado, The Tiger King, Aarron Alex, and Cody Ryan. Exotic was the owner and operator of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park or the G.W. Zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. He was a police officer and was briefly the chief if police in Eastvale, Texas. Joe Exotic ran for public office as an Independent from 2016 to 2018 and a Libertarian from 2018 to 2019 before having his membership revoked. He ran for President of the United States in 2016 and Governor of Oklahoma in 2018. In 2019 he was convicted on 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of murder for hire for his role in the plot to kill Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin. He was sentenced to 22 eras in federal prison. Joe Exotic starred in the Netflix eight part documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness in 2020.