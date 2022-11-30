Casey Anthony Net Worth:

What is Casey Anthony's Net Worth?

Casey Anthony is a murder suspect who was charged with killing her two-year-old daughter Caylee in 2008. Casey Anthony has a net worth of $10,000. In her trial in mid-2011, she was acquitted of her murder and abuse charges but was found guilty of four misdemeanor counts of lying to law enforcement. The trial and verdict attracted intense scrutiny and outrage throughout national and social media, and later became the focus of a docuseries on the Peacock streaming service.

Casey Anthony was born March 19, 1986 in Warren, Ohio. Throughout childhood, Casey reportedly developed a pattern of lying, including deceiving her parents into thinking she was graduating from high school when she was really short of credits to graduate. When she was 19, she hid her pregnancy (with Caylee) from her parents. When the pregnancy was discovered she refused to reveal the identity of the father, though she later pointed to several young men, including a fiancé who died in a car crash. The true identity of the father remains unknown.

Casey moved back in with her parents and another string of lies ensued, including saying she had a job at Universal Studios.

On July 13, 2009, her parents Cindy and George Anthony discovered that Casey's towed car had a terrible smell in the trunk. Soon after, Casey told her parents she left Caylee with a nanny who then disappeared with Caylee (a whole month prior to Casey telling her parents). The story of the nanny also proved untrue. 31 days after the disappearance of Caylee, the child's disappearance was finally reported to the police. As the search intensified, Casey was arrested when pictures of Casey partying and getting a tattoo that read Bella Vita (beautiful life, in Italian) surfaced—pictures taken during the time Caylee was missing. Casey was back in jail only eight days after being released—this time for forging checks and using a friend's credit card without authorization.

Though the prosecution painted Casey as a dishonest, unfit mother, they could not convince the jury that she was guilty of murdering Caylee and Casey was acquitted in July of 2011. The aftermath of the trial brought about a slew of legislative bills in several states for Caylee's Law, a law that would make it a felony for a parent or legal guardian not to report a missing child within a certain period of time.

Bankruptcy

In January 2013, Casey filed for bankruptcy citing $800,000 in liabilities. She listed around 80 creditors and reported zero income at the time. Her biggest debt, $500,000, was owed to her criminal defense attorney Jose Baez. She also owed $145,000 to the Orange County Sheriff's Office and $70,000 to the IRS.

Early Life

Casey Anthony was born on March 19, 1986 in Warren, Ohio to George and Cindy. Growing up, she established a habit of constantly lying; among her biggest lies was telling her parents that she was graduating from high school. At the age of 19, Anthony got pregnant but concealed the news from her parents. She later refused to reveal the identity of the father when the pregnancy was discovered. Anthony went on to lie about her employment, claiming that she was working at Universal Studios.

Disappearance of Caylee

In June of 2008, then living in Orlando, Florida with her parents, Casey Anthony left with her two-year-old daughter Caylee. When she returned a month later, Caylee was nowhere to be seen. Anthony's mother Cindy reported the girl missing to police, and said that Casey's car smelled of a dead body. An investigation ensued, during which Casey repeatedly lied to detectives that her daughter had been kidnapped by a nanny. Investigators would later find Caylee's skeletal remains inside a laundry bag in a forested area near the Anthony family's home.

Arrests and Charges

Anthony was arrested for the first time in July, and was charged with lying to law enforcement, child neglect, and obstruction of a criminal investigation. She spent a month in jail before being released on bond. In October, Anthony was indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, and was arrested without bond. She pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Trial and Verdict

Anthony's trial took place from May to July of 2011, lasting for six weeks in total. The prosecution pursued the death penalty, claiming that Anthony sought to free herself from parental obligations by murdering her daughter, which she accomplished by using chloroform and applying duct tape over Caylee's nose and mouth. Meanwhile, the defense countered by alleging that Caylee had accidentally drowned in the family's swimming pool and that Anthony's father George had disposed of the body. The defense team posited that Anthony's chronic lying stemmed from her dysfunctional upbringing, including alleged sexual abuse by her father.

At the conclusion of the trial in early July, the jury found Anthony not guilty of the charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter of a child. However, it did find her guilty of four misdemeanor counts of lying to law enforcement. Because she had credit for time served, Anthony was released on July 17, 2011. Two of her misdemeanor convictions were later overturned by a Florida appellate court in early 2013.

Media Coverage

Anthony's trial and eventual verdict drew intense media attention across the United States, becoming the main topic of many television talk shows. The story was also featured on such newsmagazine programs as "Dateline" and "20/20," ultimately growing into one of the biggest national news draws at the time. Meanwhile, on social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter, the public expressed strong outrage at the not-guilty verdict, comparing it to the similarly egregious outcome of the O. J. Simpson murder trial. However, others defended the verdict on account of a lack of definitive evidence. In 2022, the murder case and trial were the subjects of a docuseries on the streaming service Peacock.

Post-Trial Life

Soon after her trial verdict, Anthony left for an undisclosed location. A little over a month later, she was ordered to return to Florida to serve a year of supervised probation for a prior, unrelated check-fraud conviction. In early 2013, Anthony filed for bankruptcy. Later in the year, she settled out of court with the non-profit organization Texas EquuSearch, which had sued her for employing its services to find Caylee when Anthony already knew Caylee was dead. Anthony continues to be largely shunned by the public and the media.