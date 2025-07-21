What is Andrew Luster's Net Worth?

Andrew Luster is a convicted serial rapist and former cosmetics heir who has a net worth of -$10 million. Andrew Luster once stood to inherit part of the Max Factor fortune. Luster is now infamous for fleeing justice, being captured by bounty hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman, and serving decades in prison for drugging and raping multiple women. In 2003, he was convicted in absentia on 86 counts of rape and sexual assault. Originally sentenced to 124 years in prison, his sentence was later reduced to 50 years. Luster has spent over two decades behind bars and has since filed for bankruptcy.

Early Life and Max Factor Heir

Andrew Luster was born on December 15, 1963, into wealth and privilege. He is the great-grandson of Max Factor, the legendary cosmetics magnate who founded the Max Factor Company, a brand long associated with Hollywood glamour. As a member of the Factor family, Luster grew up with significant financial resources and access to elite social circles.

Despite his family legacy, Luster largely avoided the spotlight until his criminal actions brought international infamy. He led a relatively quiet life in Mussel Shoals, a small coastal community near Ventura, California, where he lived in a beachfront home and portrayed himself as a laid-back surfer and trust fund recipient.

Crimes and Arrest

In the late 1990s, Luster began using his wealth and anonymity to facilitate a series of sexual assaults. He preyed on young women, often in party or dating settings, secretly drugging them with GHB, a powerful sedative often referred to as the "date rape drug." The attacks took place in his home, and Luster meticulously recorded the assaults on video.

In 2000, a college student from Santa Barbara came forward to police, alleging that Luster had drugged and raped her. When authorities searched his home, they uncovered what prosecutors later described as a "sadistic treasure trove" of evidence — including video recordings of Luster sexually assaulting multiple unconscious women. He was ultimately charged with 86 counts, based on the abuse of at least three women.

Trial, Flight, and Capture

Luster's trial began in early 2003 in Ventura County. During the proceedings, he posted bail and fled the country, disappearing before the case concluded. The trial continued without him, and Luster was convicted in absentia on all counts, receiving a 124-year prison sentence.

Six months later, in June 2003, Luster was located in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and captured by Duane "Dog" Chapman, a then-unknown bounty hunter. The high-profile arrest catapulted Chapman to fame and became the basis for his hit reality TV series "Dog the Bounty Hunter." Luster was extradited back to the U.S. to begin serving his sentence.

Sentence Reduction and Parole Efforts

In 2013, a judge reduced Luster's sentence to 50 years, citing flaws in the original sentencing process. Despite the reduced sentence, Luster remained incarcerated at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, California.

In 2016, California voters passed Proposition 57, which allowed non-violent offenders to be considered for early release after serving half their sentence, provided they demonstrated good behavior. At the time of Luster's conviction, rape of an incapacitated person was not legally classified as a violent crime. As a result, he became eligible for parole earlier than expected.

Luster has applied for early release multiple times. While a two-member parole panel approved his release in 2023, the decision was reversed by the full parole board following opposition from the Ventura County District Attorney's Office. In April 2025, Luster is again seeking release, with his latest maximum release date set for October 31, 2026.

Public Backlash and Victims' Rights

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko has repeatedly opposed Luster's release, calling him a "present danger to society." Nasarenko has criticized Luster for continuing to minimize his crimes, including falsely claiming during parole hearings that his victims consented to taking GHB. Two of Luster's victims won multimillion-dollar civil judgments against him, and he later filed for bankruptcy.

A 2023 change in California law now classifies rape of an intoxicated or incapacitated person as a violent crime. Had Luster been convicted under this revised law, he would likely not be eligible for parole until at least 2034.

Current Status

As of 2025, Andrew Luster remains incarcerated, with his parole request pending. If granted, he is expected to be released into Ventura County, where he was originally convicted. He will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. His hearing is being conducted by videoconference and is not open to the public.

Once a wealthy heir, Luster is now one of the most reviled sex offenders in California history. His case continues to raise questions about sentencing laws, parole eligibility, and justice for victims of sexual violence.