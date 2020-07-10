Zhong Huijuan net worth: Zhong Huijuan is a Chinese businesswoman who has a net worth of $20 billion. She is best known for being the chair of drug maker Hansoh Pharmaceutical. She has at various times been one of the richest people in the world and one of the 10 richest women in the world.

Zhong Huijuan was born in China. She is the chair of Hansoh Pharmaceutical. The company produces several types of drugs including oncology, antidiabetic, and psychoactive drugs. Zhong Huijuan is married to pharmaceutical billionaire Sun Piaoyang who heads Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine. She owns more than three quarters of Hansoh Pharmaceutical with the couple's daughter Sun Yuan. The company is headquartered in Lianyungang and went public in 2019 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.