Zhong Huijuan Net Worth

How much is Zhong Huijuan Worth?

in Richest BusinessmenRichest Billionaires
Zhong Huijuan Net Worth:
$20 Billion

Zhong Huijuan net worth: Zhong Huijuan is a Chinese businesswoman who has a net worth of $20 billion. She is best known for being the chair of drug maker Hansoh Pharmaceutical. She has at various times been one of the richest people in the world and one of the 10 richest women in the world.

Zhong Huijuan was born in China. She is the chair of Hansoh Pharmaceutical. The company produces several types of drugs including oncology, antidiabetic, and psychoactive drugs. Zhong Huijuan is married to pharmaceutical billionaire Sun Piaoyang who heads Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine. She owns more than three quarters of Hansoh Pharmaceutical with the couple's daughter Sun Yuan. The company is headquartered in Lianyungang and went public in 2019 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Zhong Huijuan Net Worth

Net Worth:$20 Billion
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion