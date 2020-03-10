Zhang Yong net worth: Zhang Yong is a Singaporean Chinese businessman and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $13 billion. He is best known for his Hai Di Lao chain of restaurants.

Zhang Yong was born in Jianyang, Sichuan, China. He did not eat in any restaurant until he was 19 years old. Yong opened up a restaurant in 1994 and his first Hai Di Lao restaurant was cofounded by him and his wife along with another couple. Zhang Yong founded the Haidilao International Holding Ltd restaurant group which includes more than 400 Hai De Lao hot pot restaurants in more than 100 cities. He opened Lou Wai Lou in 1998 and in 2010 he opened a training school of restaurant management. Zhang Yong has is known as the richest restauranteur in China. He authored the book Learn from Hai Di Lao in 2011. Zhang Yong lives with his wife in Singapore as naturalized citizens.