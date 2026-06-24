What is William Connor II's Net Worth?

William Connor II is an American businessman, sourcing executive, and car collector who has a net worth of $1.1 billion. Also known as "Chip" Connor, he is the Chairman and CEO of William E. Connor & Associates, a global sourcing and supply chain management company that traces its roots to the business his father founded in Japan after World War II. Connor took over the family business in the 1980s, moved its headquarters to Hong Kong, and built it into a powerful behind-the-scenes player in global consumer goods. The company helps major retailers and brands source, develop, inspect, and ship products from manufacturers around the world. Outside of business, Connor is best known as one of the rare private collectors who owns a Ferrari 250 GTO, the most valuable and coveted car model in the world. His collection has also included significant Ferraris, Porsches, and Alfa Romeos, and he has participated in historic racing events.

Early Life and Education

William Edwin Connor II was born in Japan in 1949. His father, William E. Connor, founded William E. Connor & Associates in Japan after World War II. The company began as a trading and sourcing operation at a time when American retailers were increasingly looking to Asia for manufacturing relationships.

Connor was educated in the United States. He attended Stanford University and later earned an MBA from the University of Southern California and a law degree from Santa Clara University. That combination of business, legal, and international experience helped prepare him to take over the family company as global retail supply chains were becoming more sophisticated and more dependent on Asia.

William E. Connor & Associates

Connor took over the family business in the mid-1980s and moved the company's headquarters from Tokyo to Hong Kong in 1985. That decision placed the company much closer to the manufacturing base that would dominate global consumer goods production over the next several decades.

William E. Connor & Associates grew into a major sourcing and supply chain management company serving retailers, brands, wholesalers, and importers. Rather than becoming a famous consumer-facing brand, the company operated in the less visible but highly lucrative world of global logistics, product development, quality control, and vendor management. In plain English, Connor's company helps companies figure out where to make products, how to make them, how to inspect them, and how to get them to stores.

That niche turned out to be enormously valuable. As Western retailers expanded their private-label businesses and outsourced more manufacturing to Asia, companies like William E. Connor & Associates became essential middlemen. Connor's fortune comes from owning and running that global sourcing platform.

Car Collection

Connor is also a serious vintage car collector. His most famous car is Ferrari 250 GTO chassis #4293GT, which he reportedly acquired in 2002 for around $9 million. Even at that price, the purchase looks extraordinary in hindsight. Ferrari 250 GTOs have since become $40 million, $50 million, and even $70 million assets depending on history, condition, and private-market demand.

Chassis #4293GT is especially prized because of its originality and competition history. It has been described by Ferrari historians as one of the best and most significant 250 GTOs in existence. Connor's broader collection has also included a Ferrari 250 GT SWB, vintage Porsches, and Alfa Romeos. He has participated in motorsports himself, including Porsche racing in Asia, and has been involved with significant Ferraris at major historic racing events.

Personal Life

Connor is married to Jacque Connor, and the couple has three sons. Although his business career made him a billionaire, Connor has kept a relatively low public profile compared to many other members of the billionaire class. He is best known in business circles for building one of the most important private sourcing companies in Asia, and in car circles for owning one of the rarest and most valuable Ferraris on Earth.