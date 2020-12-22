Vladimir Tenev Net Worth

How much is Vladimir Tenev Worth?

in Richest BusinessRichest Billionaires
Vladimir Tenev Net Worth:
$1 Billion

Vladimir Tenev net worth: Vladimir Tenev is a Bulgarian American entrepreneur and businessman who has a net worth of $1 billion. He is best known for being the co-founder of Robinhood.

Vladimir Tenev was born in Varna, Bulgaria. His parents both worked for the World Bank. Tenev graduated from Stanford University with a degree in mathematics. He studied for his PhD but dropped out. He started a high-frequency trading company called Celeris with Baiju Bhatt. Vladimir Tenev and Bhatt abandoned the business to create Chronos Research which sold software to trading firms and banks. The pair co-founding the trading platform Robinhood in 2013. Robinhood's valuation reached $6 billion in 2016 after a funding round. In 2013 he was named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 list. Vladimir Tenev was a keynote speaker at UCLA's 2019 Math Commencement Ceremony. He is married to Celina Tenev and has one child. Robinhood had a revenue of $180 million in 2020.

Vladimir Tenev Net Worth

Net Worth:$1 Billion
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion