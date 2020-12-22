Vladimir Tenev net worth: Vladimir Tenev is a Bulgarian American entrepreneur and businessman who has a net worth of $1 billion. He is best known for being the co-founder of Robinhood.

Vladimir Tenev was born in Varna, Bulgaria. His parents both worked for the World Bank. Tenev graduated from Stanford University with a degree in mathematics. He studied for his PhD but dropped out. He started a high-frequency trading company called Celeris with Baiju Bhatt. Vladimir Tenev and Bhatt abandoned the business to create Chronos Research which sold software to trading firms and banks. The pair co-founding the trading platform Robinhood in 2013. Robinhood's valuation reached $6 billion in 2016 after a funding round. In 2013 he was named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 list. Vladimir Tenev was a keynote speaker at UCLA's 2019 Math Commencement Ceremony. He is married to Celina Tenev and has one child. Robinhood had a revenue of $180 million in 2020.