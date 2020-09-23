Trevor Bezdek net worth: Trevor Bezdek is an American businessman and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $2 billion. Trevor Bezdek is the co-founder and co-CEO of GoodRx. When GoodRx raised money in August 2018, the company was valued at $2.8 billion. In the months before going public in 2020 the company was worth an estimated $10 billion. GoodRx IPOd on September 23, 2020 and achieved a market cap of $20 billion on its first day of trading. Trevor and Doug both ows roughly 11% of GoodRx.

Prior to GoodRx Trevor founded the technology firm Tryarc which delivered technology strategy and implementation services for healthcare and media companies. Bezdek sold that company to NTT Data. He previously co-founded Biowire and has been a board member for RightsLine Software. Trevor Bezdek was named one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs by Goldman Sachs in 2019 and 2019. He has served on the Board of Trustees of Crossroads School for the Arts & Sciences and is also a member of the Young Presidents' Organization. He became a co-CEO of GoodRx in 2015. Bezdek graduated from Stanford University. GoodRx operates a telemedicine platform including a free website and mobile app that track prescription drug priced in the U.S. and offers free drug coupons for discounts on prescription medications. The GoodRx website gets about 14 million visitors each month. In 2019 the company earned $66 million in profit on $388 million in revenue.

Real Estate: In 2007 Trevor paid for $3.6 million for a home in LA's Brentwood neighborhood. In September 2019 Trevor paid $15 million for a large mansion in the same area.