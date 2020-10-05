Tobi Lutke net worth: Tobi Lutke is a German Canadian entrepreneur who has a net worth of $7.5 billion. He is best known for being the founder and CEO of Shopify.

Tobi Lutke was born in Koblenz, Germany in 1981. He is the founder and CEO of the e-commerce company Shopify. Lutke is also known for being part of the core team of the Ruby on Rails framework. He has created open source libraries including Active Merchant. Lutke began rewriting codes for the games he played by 11 or 12 and was also modifying computer software as hobby. He dropped out of school and served as an apprentice to become a computer programmer. In 2002 he moved from Germany to Canada. Lutke and his partners Daniel Weinard and Scott Lake launched the online snowboard shop Snowdevil in 2004. He built a new e-commerce platform for his site before shifting gears and launching Shopify in 2016. Tobi Lutke was named CEO of the Year in 2014 by The Globe and Mail.