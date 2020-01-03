Ted Waitt net worth: Ted Waitt is an American businessman and philanthropist who has a net worth of $4 billion. Ted Waitt was born in Sioux City, Iowa in January 1963. He is best known for being a co-founder of Gateway, Inc. He did not earn a college degree before he started Gateway 2000 with his brother Norm Jr. and Mike Hammond in 1985. Gateway started on Ted Waitt's father's cattle ranch which is why their boxes have a black and white Holstein cow pattern. He led the company's move to Poway, California in 1998 and then gave up his post as CEO in 1999 only to return to it in 2001. Gateway acquired eMachines in 2004 and Waitt turned over operations of Gateway and the CEO title to Wayne Inouye. He resigned in 2005 after a 20 year run as the chairman of the company. In 2002 he sold $1.1 billion in Gateway stock and the company was acquired by Acer Inc. in 2007 for $710 million. Ted Waitt has also served as the chairman of the Salk Institute for Biological Studies Board of Trustees. He has been married twice and was romantically linked to Ghislaine Maxwell after her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein ended. Ted Waitt purchased a home in La Jolla, California for $13.3 million in 2005.