What is Tatiana Casiraghi's net worth?

Tatiana Casiraghi, also known as Tatiana Santo Domingo, is an American-born, Colombian/Monegasque heiress and socialite who has a net worth of $2.3 billion. Tatiana is best known for being married to Andrea Casiraghi, the eldest son of Princess Caroline of Monaco, aka the Princess of Hanover. Andrea is the 4th in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne which rules Monaco. Tatiana Casiraghi's grandfather, Julio Mario Santo Domingo, owned the Colombian brewery Bavaria. In 2005 he traded his brewing interests for a 15% of beer empire SABMiller. When her father died, Tatiana inherited 6% of SABMiller. Tatiana Casiraghi lives in Paris, France is and is married with three children.

Family Background and Education

Tatiana was born into a prominent and wealthy Colombian family. Her father, Julio Mario Santo Domingo Jr., was a businessman and art collector, while her mother, Vera Rechulski, was a former Brazilian socialite. Tatiana grew up in Switzerland and attended the prestigious Le Rosey boarding school. She later enrolled at the American University of Paris, where she earned a degree in visual communication.

Muzungu Sisters Fashion Brand

In 2011, Tatiana co-founded the Muzungu Sisters fashion brand with her close friend Dana Alikhani. The brand focuses on ethically sourced and sustainably produced garments, accessories, and homeware items. Muzungu Sisters collaborates with artisans from around the world, promoting fair labor practices and preserving traditional craftsmanship. The brand has received critical acclaim and has been featured in numerous fashion publications, including Vogue and Harper's Bazaar.

Marriage to Andrea Casiraghi

Tatiana met Andrea Casiraghi, the eldest son of Princess Caroline of Monaco and her second husband Stefano Casiraghi, while they were both attending school in Paris. The couple announced their engagement in July 2012, and they were married on August 31, 2013, in a civil ceremony in Monaco. The wedding was a private, intimate affair, attended by close friends and family. A more extravagant religious ceremony was held in the Swiss Alps in February 2014. The couple has three children: Alexandre, India, and Maximilian.

Singing Career

While Tatiana Casiraghi is primarily known for her work in fashion and her high-profile marriage, she has also dabbled in the world of music. She has showcased her singing talents at various charity events and private gatherings, often surprising audiences with her impressive vocal range and natural stage presence. Although she has not pursued a professional music career, her performances have been well received by those who have had the opportunity to hear her sing.

Philanthropy and Charitable Work

Tatiana is actively involved in numerous charitable organizations and philanthropic endeavors. She has used her fashion brand, Muzungu Sisters, as a platform to raise awareness and funds for various causes. In addition to her work with Muzungu Sisters, Tatiana has also been involved with organizations such as the Naked Heart Foundation, a charity that supports children with special needs in Russia, and the Motrice Foundation, which focuses on research and treatment for cerebral palsy.

Wealth and Lifestyle

Tatiana Casiraghi's wealth can be attributed to both her successful fashion brand and her family's substantial fortune. The Santo Domingo family is one of the richest families in Colombia, with an estimated net worth of over $2 billion, according to Forbes. The family's fortune comes from various industries, including beer production, media, and telecommunications.

Tatiana and her husband Andrea Casiraghi maintain a luxurious lifestyle, dividing their time between residences in Monaco, Paris, and London. They are known for their love of travel and often spend their vacations in exotic locations such as St. Barts and Ibiza.