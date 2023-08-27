What is Tadashi Yanai's Net Worth?

Tadashi Yanai is a Japanese entrepreneur who has a net worth of $35 billion. A businessman and CEO, Tadashi Yanai is the President and founder of the Japanese company, Fast Retailing, which is the umbrella company for Uniqlo retail stores. The first Uniqlo store was opened in 1984 in Hiroshima. The company has since gone global with annual revenues topping $20 billion. Tadashi Yanai is currently the richest person in Japan.

Tadashi Yanai owns a 44% of Fast Retailing. His net worth includes shares that are owned by his two sons and his wife. Yanai owns a 17,000 square foot home that sits on two acres near Tokyo. He purchased the land alone for $78 million in 2000, and then reportedly spent $50 million on construction costs. Yanai owns two golf courses in Hawaii, including the Kapalua Plantation Golf Course in Maui.

Early Life

Yanai was born on February 7, 1949 in Ube, Yamaguchi to parents Kanichi Yanai and Hisako Mori Yanai. He attended Ube High School and then enrolled at Waseda University where he studied economics and political science, graduating with a bachelor's degree in 1971. He grew up with an awareness of political activism, as his uncle was an activist for the minority group known as Burakumin, a group that continues to suffer caste-based discrimination in employment and marriage in modern Japan.

Career

In 1971, Yanai started in business by selling kitchenware and men's clothing at a JUSCO supermarket. After working there for one year, he decided to quit and joined his father's roadside tailor shop. While there, he learned how to properly tailor clothing and also started developing an interest in clothing design. Over the years, his continued developing his skills to the point that he began envisioning opening his own store.

This vision came to life in 1984 when he opened his first store, Uniqlo, in Hiroshima. By this time, his father also had a company called Ogori Shoji. He took over this company and changed its name to Fast Retailing in 1991. He then reorganized so that Fast Retailing became the parent company of the rapidly growing Uniqlo brand.

By 1997, Fast Retailing began adopting a set of strategies from the American clothing retailer, The Gap, known as SPA – specialty-store/retailer of private-label apparel. This strategy meant that the company began producing their own clothing and selling it exclusively. This strategy proved fruitful. By the following year, Yanai opened the first urban Uniqlo store in Tokyo's trendy Harajuki district. By 2001, sales reached a new peak and the brand had over 500 retail stores in Japan. In 2002, Uniqlo expanded overseas, first to China and then to London. By 2005, Uniqlo continued expanding to new markets, like the United States, Hong Kong, and South Korea. By 2007, Uniqlo realized global sales of $10 billion and was ranked among the top five global retailers along with Gap, H&M, Inditex, and Limited Brands. The store has continued expanding since then. By 2023, Uniqlo operated 3,747 stores worldwide.

In addition to overseeing Uniqlo, Yanai also was involved in other business endeavors. He spent 18 years as an independent director on the board of Softbank, the Japanese technology conglomerate. He stepped down from the position in 2019.

Yanai has been acknowledged for his success at numerous times over his career. He won the International Retailer of the Year award in 2010 from the National Retail Federation. He was the fourth Japanese national to win the award. He was also chosen as best company president in a survey of Japanese corporate executives by Sanno Institute of Management in 2008 and 2009. In 2012, he was included in the 50 Most Influential list of Bloomberg Markets Magazine.

Personal Life

Yanai is married and has two sons with his wife named Kazumi and Koji. The family lives in Tokyo in a $50 million house just outside of the city. He also owns two golf courses in Hawaii. In general, he keeps his family and personal life out of the public eye.