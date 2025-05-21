Last Updated: May 22, 2025
Category:
Richest BusinessRichest Billionaires
Net Worth:
$3.6 Billion
Profession:
Investor, philanthropist

What is Susan Alfond's net worth?

Susan Alfond is an American investor, philanthropist, and billionaire who has a net worth of $3.6 billion. Susan Alfond is the richest person in Maine.

Born in 1946, Susan is the daughter of Harold Alfond and Dorothy Levine Alfond. Her father's entrepreneurial journey is one of Maine's great business legends. In 1939, while driving to a county fair in Skowhegan, Harold picked up a hitchhiker who happened to mention an abandoned shoe factory for sale in nearby Norridgewock. On a whim, Harold skipped the fair and drove straight to the factory. Though he didn't have the $1,000 asking price at the time, he returned a year later, sold his car, partnered with his father, and officially purchased the factory. Together, they launched the Norrwock Shoe Company, which they sold in 1944 for $1.1 million—a massive sum for the era.

In 1958, Harold used $10,000 of his own money to buy an abandoned wool factory in Dexter, Maine, with the goal of creating jobs for the local community. He soon founded the Dexter Shoe Company. Initially producing private-label shoes for major retailers like Sears and JCPenney, Harold eventually pivoted to creating and marketing his own brand, Dexter Shoes, which gained national traction.

Harold also pioneered the concept of the factory outlet store, first selling slightly damaged shoes directly to customers at deep discounts. When factory quality improved and damaged stock dwindled, he pivoted again—this time selling unsold but perfectly good inventory from previous seasons. Eventually, Dexter Shoe began opening outlet malls rather than just outlet stores, leasing retail space to competitors and effectively inventing the modern outlet mall concept.

(Photo by Avery Yale Kamila/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

By the early 1990s, Dexter employed nearly 4,000 people, operated more than 80 outlet stores, and generated $250 million in annual revenue. In 1993, Harold sold the company to Warren Buffett in exchange for 25,203 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock, worth $443 million at the time. Rather than taking cash, Harold insisted on receiving Berkshire stock, a decision that dramatically multiplied the value of the deal in the years to come.

When Harold passed away in 2007, his Berkshire shares had appreciated to a value of $3.5 billion. His estate was divided among his four children, including Susan, instantly making her one of the wealthiest individuals in New England.

Since then, Susan Alfond has maintained a low profile, dedicating her wealth to philanthropy focused on education, healthcare, and community development, particularly in Maine. Her charitable efforts are often discreet but deeply impactful, continuing the legacy of service and innovation her father began decades ago.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Walter Scott Jr Net Worth
    Walter
    Scott Jr
  2. Warren Buffett Net Worth
    Warren
    Buffett
  3. Stef Wertheimer Net Worth
    Stef
    Wertheimer
  4. Bobby Doerr Net Worth
    Bobby
    Doerr
  5. Tamara Gustavson Net Worth
    Tamara
    Gustavson
  6. Jim Irsay Net Worth
    Jim
    Irsay
  7. Jony Ive Net Worth
    Jony
    Ive
  8. Johnny Vegas Net Worth
    Johnny
    Vegas
  9. Teyonah Parris Net Worth
    Teyonah
    Parris
  10. Deborah Norville Net Worth
    Deborah
    Norville
  11. 2 Chainz Net Worth
    2
    Chainz
  12. Gareth Bale Net Worth
    Gareth
    Bale
  13. Katie Couric Net Worth
    Katie
    Couric
  14. Tim Cook Net Worth
    Tim
    Cook
  15. Papoose Net Worth
    Papoose
  16. Luka Modrić Net Worth
    Luka
    Modrić