What is Shayne Coplan's Net Worth?

Shayne Coplan is an American entrepreneur and software developer who has a net worth of $1 billion. Shayne Coplan earned his fortune as the founder and CEO of Polymarket, a blockchain-based prediction market that allows users to trade on the outcomes of elections, sporting events, economic announcements, entertainment awards, and other future events. Coplan launched Polymarket in 2020 while working from a makeshift office in his New York apartment. The company initially occupied a small corner of the cryptocurrency industry but became one of the world's most prominent prediction platforms during the 2024 United States presidential election.

Polymarket's growth attracted investors including Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, Blockchain Capital, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, and Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange. In 2025, Intercontinental Exchange agreed to invest up to $2 billion at a valuation of approximately $8 billion before the investment and $9 billion afterward. Coplan reportedly retained an ownership stake of roughly 11%, making him the world's youngest self-made billionaire at the time. Nearly all of his fortune consists of privately held Polymarket equity, meaning his net worth can fluctuate significantly whenever the company raises money at a new valuation.

Early Life

Shayne Coplan was born on June 14, 1998, in New York City. He was raised by his mother on Manhattan's Upper West Side and attended public schools in Hell's Kitchen.

Coplan became interested in computers and taught himself how to program as a teenager. He also became involved with cryptocurrency unusually early. In 2014, when he was approximately 16 years old, Coplan reportedly participated in Ethereum's initial token sale, purchasing Ether when the tokens cost only a fraction of a dollar.

He later enrolled at New York University to study computer science but left during his freshman year. Rather than pursuing a conventional technology career, Coplan immersed himself in cryptocurrency, decentralized finance, and the economic theory behind prediction markets.

Founding Polymarket

Coplan became fascinated by the idea that markets could produce more accurate forecasts than polls, pundits, or individual experts. Prediction markets allow participants to purchase contracts connected to a future event. A contract trading at 70 cents can be interpreted as the market assigning the event a roughly 70% probability of occurring.

Unlike a traditional sportsbook, Polymarket does not generally act as the house or independently set the odds. Users trade contracts with one another, and prices move according to supply and demand. Transactions were originally conducted using the USDC cryptocurrency and recorded through blockchain technology.

Coplan began developing the company during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Running low on money, he worked alone from a Lower East Side apartment, where he converted part of a bathroom into an office. Polymarket officially launched in 2020, initially offering markets related to the pandemic, politics, cryptocurrency prices, and other news events.

The platform raised a $4 million seed round in 2020. Its early investors included cryptocurrency-focused venture firms and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, who had long supported prediction markets as tools for aggregating information.

Growth and the 2024 Election

Polymarket grew gradually during its first several years before breaking into the mainstream during the 2024 presidential campaign. Users traded billions of dollars' worth of contracts connected to the race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

For much of the campaign, Polymarket gave Trump a stronger probability of winning than many traditional polls and election models. Its prices were cited by financial news organizations, political commentators, and social media users, transforming the company from a specialized crypto platform into a widely watched source of real-time political sentiment.

The election also demonstrated both the strengths and weaknesses of prediction markets. Supporters argued that traders had financial incentives to make accurate forecasts. Critics noted that a small number of wealthy participants could influence prices and that market odds represented the opinions of traders rather than a scientific measurement of public opinion.

Polymarket expanded beyond politics to offer markets involving sports, interest rates, business deals, international conflicts, film awards, and popular culture. Statistician and FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver joined the company as an adviser, further raising its profile.

Regulatory Problems and FBI Raid

Polymarket's rapid expansion brought significant regulatory scrutiny. In January 2022, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission accused the company of operating an unregistered event-based derivatives platform. Polymarket agreed to pay a $1.4 million civil penalty, wind down markets that did not comply with federal regulations, and block customers located in the United States.

Questions subsequently arose over whether American users were continuing to access the platform through virtual private networks. In November 2024, shortly after the presidential election, FBI agents searched Coplan's Manhattan residence and seized his electronic devices. He was not arrested or charged.

The Justice Department and Commodity Futures Trading Commission investigated whether Polymarket had violated the terms of its earlier settlement. Both investigations were closed in 2025 without additional charges against Coplan or the company.

Polymarket then paid $112 million to acquire QCEX, the parent company of a federally licensed derivatives exchange and clearinghouse. The acquisition provided the regulatory infrastructure needed for Polymarket to begin returning to the American market as a licensed platform.

Funding and Billionaire Status

Polymarket raised $55 million in 2024 at a valuation of approximately $350 million. It followed that round with another $150 million in 2025 at a reported valuation of $1.2 billion. Investors included Founders Fund, Blockchain Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Point72 Ventures, Ribbit Capital, and 1789 Capital, the venture firm associated with Donald Trump Jr.

The company's value increased dramatically when Intercontinental Exchange agreed to invest up to $2 billion in Polymarket. The transaction placed an approximately $8 billion pre-investment valuation on the company and valued it at roughly $9 billion after the investment.

Coplan reportedly owned around 11% of Polymarket after accounting for outside investment and dilution. At that ownership level, his stake was worth approximately $1 billion, although the overwhelming majority of that wealth remained illiquid private-company stock.

Polymarket later explored raising additional capital at a valuation approaching $15 billion. Because the exact terms, dilution, and size of Coplan's current stake have not been publicly disclosed, a $1 billion net worth remains more defensible than simply applying his earlier ownership percentage to the company's highest proposed valuation.

Personal Life and Digital Art

Coplan has generally kept his personal and romantic life private. He lives in New York City and has remained closely involved in Polymarket's product development and strategy.

Outside of prediction markets, Coplan became active in the digital-art world under the name "ethsquiat." He collected NFTs and supported emerging crypto artists before digital collectibles became a mainstream speculative market. That involvement reflected the broader interest in blockchain-based ownership and decentralized technology that eventually led him to build Polymarket.