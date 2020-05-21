Scott Farquhar Net Worth

How much is Scott Farquhar Worth?

in Richest BusinessmenRichest Billionaires
Scott Farquhar Net Worth:
$11 Billion

Scott Farquhar net worth: Scott Farquhar is an Australian billionaire who has a net worth of $11 billion. He is best known for being the co-founder and co-CEO of Atlassian.

Scott Farquhar was born in Australia in December 1979. He is known for being an accidental billionaire while he and his co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes were looking for a way to make $48 thousand a year without having to work for someone else. Farquhar graduated from the University of New South Wales. He is one of the richest people in Australia. Atlassian was founded in 2002 in Sydney, Australia where it is headquartered. The company develops products for software development, content management, and project management. In 2019 they posted a revenue of $1.21 billion and the company has more than 3,600 employees. Scott Farquhar and his business partner were named Ernst & Young's Entrepreneurs of the Year in Australia in 2006. The company donated $1 million to charity in 2011.

Scott Farquhar Net Worth

Net Worth:$11 Billion
Last Updated:2020
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion