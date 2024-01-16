What is Savitri Jindal's Net Worth?

Savitri Jindal is an Indian steel baroness who has a net worth of $27 billion. Her fortune makes her the richest woman in India and the one of the richest people in the world. She is also the president of Maharaja Agrasen Medical College and a member of the INC political party. She was elected to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, India's legislative assembly, in 2005.

Savitri Jindal inherited marjority control of steel and power conglomerate O.P. Jindal Group upon the death of her husband, O.P Jindal, who perished in a 2005 helicopter crash.

Early Life

Savitri Jindal was born on March 20, 1940 in Tinsukia, Assam, India. Her family was Hindu Marwari and originated from Rajasthan, India. Sometime during the 1970s, she met and married Om Prakash Jindal, who went by O.P. He established many successful businesses like Jindal Steel and Power, JSW Group, and Jindal Stainless Limited under the flagship of the Jindal Organization. Savitri Jindal was involved in her husband's business endeavors, as she possessed a savvy business mind. She was well-poised to take over the family businesses after her husband died in March 2005 in a fatal helicopter crash.

Career

Following her husband's death, the O.P. Jindal Group's companies were divided among his four sons. Savitri stepped in to take on the role of chairperson of the group and oversaw that each business was being run successfully, which involved advising her sons. When she took charge, the revenue of the company quadrupled. Over the years, she went on to become one of the wealthiest people in India. The company, which is split into steel, power, mining, oil and gas divisions, has continued to remain profitable under the leadership of her sons.

Jindal has also had a successful political career. In 2005, she was elected to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, the Indian legislature, from the Hisar constituency in India. Her husband had previously represented Hisar for a long time in the legislature. In 2009, she was re-elected to the constituency and was also appointed the cabinet minister in the Haryana Government in 2013. She has held appointments as Minster of State for Revenue and Disaster Management, Consolidation, Rehabilitation and Housing and also the Minister of State for Urban Local Bodies and Housing.

In 2013, the Haryana government inducted her as minister for urban local bodies in the state cabinet. The appointment was viewed favorably in India, as it increased the number of female ministers in the state cabinet. Her prior history working in politics also worked in her favor, as she was seen as an experienced pick.

Additionally, she serves as president of Maharaja Agresen Medical College. The school was founded by her late husband in 1994. It is located in Agroha, Haryana, India and is recognized by the Medical Council of India. She was reelected president of the school as recently as 2021.

Personal Life

Savitri Jindal married O.P. Jindal sometime during the 1970s, though the exact date is not known. Together, they had nine children – four sons and five daughters. Following the death of her husband in 2005, her four sons each took over part of the O.P. Jindal Group.